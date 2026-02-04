The 2026 Winter Olympics, also referred to as the Milano-Cortina 2026 Games, will be held between 6 and 22 February 2026 in northern Italy, where some 3,500 sports people of some 116 events in 16 sports typically participate. The event will start on February 6 at the legendary San Siro stadium in Milan, a football stadium that is regularly connected with football but that has been adapted to host this global winter event. The final event will be on February 22 at the Verona Olympic Arena where the combination of modern sport and ancient architecture in Italy lies. This is the first occasion that Italy has hosted the Winter Olympics after 20 years since it hosted the Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin in 2006.

Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

The Milano Cortina Games are dispersed in several clusters that are combined between urban and alpine environments, being thus the most geographically dispersed Winter Olympics in history. Most ice sports will be hosted in Milan, including figure skating, ice hockey, short track and speed skating, however winter sports (such as alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing and so on) will be hosted in Dolomites and the Italian Alps, where it is planned to host other winter sports events like Livigno, Bormio and Cortina d’Ampezzo. A typical introduction is ski mountaineering, a difficult race that combines up and down racing that represents the sporting development of winter sport.

Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

In addition to the competitions, the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic focuses on cultural festivity and unity of the world. The torch relay will start in late 2025 in Olympia, Greece, and will pass through the 12,000 kilometres of the provinces of Italy and culminate in Milan during the opening ceremony. The Games will be bringing the spectacular opening ceremony reminiscent of the Italian culture, music, and design to the fans in various continents, and the Games will be broadcasted by the broadcasters to billions of viewers. As medals are competed in both conventional events such as alpine skiing and ice hockey as well as new events which have gained popularity, the 2026 Winter Olympics will also serve as a source of both sporting and memorable experiences.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: India Match Boycott Could Cost PCB USD 35 Million, ICC Warns of Legal Fallout