LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump disneyland Asian markets today elon musk India US trade deal latest news Bill gates and melinda breaking-news icc donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, Italy, will run from February 6 to 22, featuring around 3,500 athletes competing in 116 events across 16 disciplines, with ceremonies held in Milan and Verona. The Games will be spread across urban and alpine venues in northern Italy and will also introduce ski mountaineering as a new Olympic sport.

(Image Credit: @olympics via X)
(Image Credit: @olympics via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 4, 2026 09:08:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

The 2026 Winter Olympics, also referred to as the Milano-Cortina 2026 Games, will be held between 6 and 22 February 2026 in northern Italy, where some 3,500 sports people of some 116 events in 16 sports typically participate. The event will start on February 6 at the legendary San Siro stadium in Milan, a football stadium that is regularly connected with football but that has been adapted to host this global winter event. The final event will be on February 22 at the Verona Olympic Arena where the combination of modern sport and ancient architecture in Italy lies. This is the first occasion that Italy has hosted the Winter Olympics after 20 years since it hosted the Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin in 2006.

Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

The Milano Cortina Games are dispersed in several clusters that are combined between urban and alpine environments, being thus the most geographically dispersed Winter Olympics in history. Most ice sports will be hosted in Milan, including figure skating, ice hockey, short track and speed skating, however winter sports (such as alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing and so on) will be hosted in Dolomites and the Italian Alps, where it is planned to host other winter sports events like Livigno, Bormio and Cortina d’Ampezzo. A typical introduction is ski mountaineering, a difficult race that combines up and down racing that represents the sporting development of winter sport.

Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

In addition to the competitions, the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic focuses on cultural festivity and unity of the world. The torch relay will start in late 2025 in Olympia, Greece, and will pass through the 12,000 kilometres of the provinces of Italy and culminate in Milan during the opening ceremony. The Games will be bringing the spectacular opening ceremony reminiscent of the Italian culture, music, and design to the fans in various continents, and the Games will be broadcasted by the broadcasters to billions of viewers. As medals are competed in both conventional events such as alpine skiing and ice hockey as well as new events which have gained popularity, the 2026 Winter Olympics will also serve as a source of both sporting and memorable experiences.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: India Match Boycott Could Cost PCB USD 35 Million, ICC Warns of Legal Fallout

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 9:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2026 Winter Olympics2026 Winter Olympics held in which country2026 Winter Olympics schedule and resultsWinter Olympics

RELATED News

U19 World Cup 2026, IND vs AFG LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, 4 Indian Players To Watch Out For In Semifinal Against Afghanistan

Parimatch Sports Partnered with SG Pipers as Sponsor for the Hockey India League 2026

“Not in the Same League as India”: Sanjay Manjrekar’s Blunt Take on ‘Minnows’ Pakistan

From Alpine Exit to Haas Lifeline: Jack Doohan’s F1 Comeback Story

LATEST NEWS

Measles Returns to Disneyland After 11 Years: LAX and Multiple LA Locations Put on Exposure Alert- Symptoms and Treatment Explained

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Hit By 7-Hours Traffic Jam After Gas Tanker Overturns Near Adoshi Tunnel, Thousands Stranded Overnight | Here’s What We Know

Stocks to Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, NBCC, Nazara, Castrol India, Aditya Birla Capital, Mankind Pharma, V2 Retail, Bharat Coking Coal, Msafe Equipments, Pidilite And More In focus On 4 February

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi Death: Who Killed The Son Of The Late Libya Dictator Moammar Gaddafi?

Mathira Khan Viral MMS: Pakistani Actress Trends Online Again After Alina Amir’s Leaked Video And Fatima Jatoi Clip — But Why?

After India–US Trade Deal Rally, What’s Shaping the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Set for Flat Start; Top Global Cues to Watch

Elon Musk Makes History Again: SpaceX-xAI $1.25 Trillion Merger Sends His Net Worth Soaring – Here’s How Rich He Is Now

ChatGPT Outage: What Caused The OpenAI Chatbot Disruption As Downdetector Flags Massive Spike?

NBC Star Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Missing: Police Suspect Kidnapping As Donald Trump Steps In — What Happened To 84-Year-Old Nancy

Is India-US Partnership Entering New Phase? EAM Jaishankar Meets US State Secretary Marco Rubio In Washington Ahead Of Critical Minerals Ministerial

Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates
Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates
Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates
Winter Olympics 2026: All You Need To Know About The Sports And Schedules, Host Cities, Venues And Key Dates

QUICK LINKS