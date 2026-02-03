T20 World Cup 2026: India Match Boycott Could Cost PCB USD 35 Million, ICC Warns of Legal Fallout

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that it could face serious consequences for boycotting its T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, which was scheduled to be played on February 15 in Colombo. According to a PCB source, the ICC has cautioned that official broadcasters of the tournament may take legal action because the India–Pakistan match is a major part of their broadcast contracts. Pakistan decided not to play the match after following instructions from its government. However, the PCB has not yet officially informed the ICC in writing about its decision or the reasons behind it. This delay has added to the uncertainty surrounding the issue.

As reported by PTI, the ICC may respond by withholding Pakistan’s full annual revenue share, which is around 35 million US dollars. This money could then be used to compensate broadcasters for losses caused by the cancellation of the high-profile match. A PCB source said that chairman Mohsin Naqvi had consulted legal experts before briefing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the situation. Despite this, the board is preparing for major financial and legal trouble. The source added that if Pakistan continues to refuse to play India, it could face heavy financial penalties and possible lawsuits from broadcasters.

ICC told PCB it will withold PCB whole revenue share England, Australia boards unhappy with PCB & they want PCB to pay for all losses PCB not getting any support from other cricket boards @ICC should immediately suspend PCB & even sack Mohsin Naqvi as President of ACC pic.twitter.com/uRcNQTcEr8 — Jitender S Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@Bhatia_Sikh) February 3, 2026

The source also said that appealing to the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) is unlikely to help Pakistan. The DRC is an internal ICC body and does not allow appeals against decisions taken by the ICC board itself.

Another PCB source pointed out that Pakistan’s case may be weak because all of its matches are already being played at a neutral venue, SriLanka, which was agreed upon earlier. The source also noted that while the Indian government has not allowed its team to tour Pakistan, it has not stopped India from playing Pakistan at neutral venues during ICC tournaments or Asia Cup events, even after recent political tensions.

The PCB has still not officially communicated its boycott decision to the ICC, but the move is being seen as a gesture of support for Bangladesh after their elimination from the tournament.The source further explained that when the ICC signed its four-year broadcast deal, India–Pakistan matches were a key part of the agreement. Broadcasters paid large sums based on the expectation that these matches would take place. Because of this, broadcasters have the legal right to take both the ICC and PCB to court for breaching the contract.It is also reported that the PCB reached out to other cricket boards for support but failed to receive backing from any member nation.

Also Read : From Alpine Exit to Haas Lifeline: Jack Doohan’s F1 Comebac k Story