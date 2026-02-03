From Alpine Exit to Haas Lifeline: Jack Doohan’s F1 Comeback Story

Jack Doohan was the first driver to lose his seat during last season’s Formula 1 driver market. After racing only a handful of times for Alpine, the Australian was replaced by Argentina’s Franco Colapinto ahead of the Imola Grand Prix. As it became clear that Alpine no longer viewed him as part of their long-term plans, Doohan decided to leave the Enstone-based team.

The 23-year-old then spent several weeks assessing the next step in his racing career. His appointment as a reserve driver for Haas has now provided a major boost and kept his Formula 1 ambitions alive.

Doohan’s time at Alpine was challenging from the outset. He made his Formula 1 debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Esteban Ocon’s sudden departure from the team. Although he continued with Alpine into the early part of the 2025 season, his position always appeared uncertain.

Even before the season began, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore confirmed that talks were underway with Franco Colapinto. When Colapinto officially joined Alpine in January 2025, Doohan’s future with the team was placed in serious doubt. After competing in just seven Grands Prix, he was sidelined.

The Australian explored several options for 2026, including a potential move to Super Formula, but that plan did not materialise. Instead, Doohan has now been named a reserve driver for Haas, where he will share duties with Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa.

Speaking about the move, Doohan said he was delighted to join Haas and felt it was the ideal environment to continue his Formula 1 journey. He thanked the team for placing their trust in him and said he was excited to work towards the 2026 season.

Jack Doohan back in F1… everyone say thank you Haas 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️❤️🏎️ pic.twitter.com/DckbJKR54p — lisha 🏎 (@x_lishaf1) February 3, 2026

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu also welcomed Doohan, praising his racing background and previous experience as a reserve driver. Komatsu noted that staying prepared while waiting for an opportunity is particularly challenging for young drivers eager to return to racing, and added that the team looks forward to Doohan’s contributions.

Also Read : WATCH Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Colombo For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid Boycott Controversy