Women's Asian Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Results, Live Streaming and Everything You Need to Know

Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Results, Live Streaming and Everything You Need to Know

The 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup began March 1 in Australia, with the Hosts beating the Philippines 1-0. Matches run through March 21, broadcast on Network 10, Paramount+, and international partners.

AFC Women Asia Cup (Image Credits : X)
AFC Women Asia Cup (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 5, 2026 18:25:51 IST

Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Results, Live Streaming and Everything You Need to Know

The 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup kicked off in Australia on March 1, marking the start of an exciting tournament featuring Asia’s top women’s football teams. The opening match saw the Matildas secure a 1-0 victory over the Philippines at Perth Stadium, setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling competition.

Tournament Dates and Venues

The competition runs from March 1 to March 21, 2026, with the final scheduled at Stadium Australia. Matches are spread across three host cities—Sydney, Perth, and the Gold Coast—and take place in five venues: Perth Stadium, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Gold Coast Stadium, Western Sydney Stadium, and Stadium Australia.

Groups and Fixtures

The tournament features three groups:

  • Group A: Australia, South Korea, IR Iran, Philippines

  • Group B: North Korea, China, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan

  • Group C: Japan, Vietnam, India, Chinese Taipei

Early matches have been competitive, including South Korea’s 3-0 win over Iran, North Korea’s 3-0 victory against Uzbekistan, and Japan’s 2-0 defeat of Chinese Taipei. Quarterfinals are scheduled for March 13-15, semifinals on March 17-18, followed by World Cup play-in matches on March 19.

How to Watch

Australian viewers can watch all Matildas games live on Network 10, with full coverage of the tournament available on Paramount+. Internationally, ESPN broadcasts in the Netherlands, LATAM, and the Caribbean; Astro in Malaysia; Fancode in India; and DAZN in Japan. Fans in countries without broadcast deals can follow live coverage via the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel, ensuring global access to the tournament’s action.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 6:25 PM IST
Tags: afcfancodeIndian FootballWomen Asia Cup

Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Results, Live Streaming and Everything You Need to Know

Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Results, Live Streaming and Everything You Need to Know

