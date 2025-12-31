LIVE TV
Home > Sports > World Blitz Championships 2025: Magnus Carlsen Wins Record-Extending 9th Title, Arjun Erigaisi Settles With Bronze

World Blitz Championships 2025: Magnus Carlsen Wins Record-Extending 9th Title, Arjun Erigaisi Settles With Bronze

The 2025 World Blitz Championships concluded in Doha with two familiar World Champions in this discipline. Second place in the Open Blitz went to Nodirbek Abdusattorov, while Arjun Erigaisi and Fabiano Caruana share the bronze

Arjun Erigaisi. (Photo Credits: X)
Arjun Erigaisi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 31, 2025 11:41:39 IST

World Blitz Championships 2025: Magnus Carlsen Wins Record-Extending 9th Title, Arjun Erigaisi Settles With Bronze

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen showed dominance and added another title to his tally after winning the 2025 FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship by defeating GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the final match. This is his ninth world blitz title and 20th world championship title across all three time controls.

Carlsen refused to accept a draw in the title clash against GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Both the players were tied at 1.5 points each after the first three games. Carlsen and Abdusattorov secured a spot in the semifinal after a draw in Round 19. Carlsen was at 13.5 points and the Uzbek at 13 points.

Carlsen then went on to beat Caruana 3-1 to secure a place in the final and Abdusattorov defeated Arjun Erigaisi 2.5-0.5 in semifinal.

Arjun Erigaisi Settles For Bronze



After a brilliant in the tournament, the Indian had to settle for a bronze medal after losing to Abdusattorov in the semi-final. This is Arjun’s second bronze medal in the year. He is only the second Indian male player after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win a World Blitz medal in the ‘Open category’.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 11:41 AM IST
Tags: Arjun Erigaisi chess news magnus carlsen

QUICK LINKS