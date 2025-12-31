World Blitz Championships 2025: Magnus Carlsen Wins Record-Extending 9th Title, Arjun Erigaisi Settles With Bronze

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen showed dominance and added another title to his tally after winning the 2025 FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship by defeating GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the final match. This is his ninth world blitz title and 20th world championship title across all three time controls.

Carlsen refused to accept a draw in the title clash against GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Both the players were tied at 1.5 points each after the first three games. Carlsen and Abdusattorov secured a spot in the semifinal after a draw in Round 19. Carlsen was at 13.5 points and the Uzbek at 13 points.

FIDE World Rapid Championship

🥇 Magnus Carlsen 🇳🇴

🥈 Vladislav Artemiev

🥉 Arjun Erigaisi 🇮🇳 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship

🥇 Aleksandra Goryachkina

🥈 Zhu Jiner 🇨🇳

🥉 Humpy Koneru 🇮🇳 FIDE World Blitz Championship

🥇 Magnus Carlsen 🇳🇴

🥈 Nodirbek Abdusattorov 🇺🇿

🥉







Magnus Carlsen wins the World Blitz Championship 2025 🏆 After losing games and there being doubts about whether he'd even make the top 4, he goes on to win the whole tournament. What a player he is, absolutely GOATed 🔥







"I don't think I ever looked particularly likely to win the event, but so long as I'm not mathematically eliminated, then ruling me out is probably not a good idea." – Magnus Carlsen after winning his 20th world championship title.







The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆







Carlsen then went on to beat Caruana 3-1 to secure a place in the final and Abdusattorov defeated Arjun Erigaisi 2.5-0.5 in semifinal.

Arjun Erigaisi Settles For Bronze

India's strides in chess continue! Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze at the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Doha, following his bronze medal in FIDE Rapid Chess Championship recently. His skills, patience and passion are exemplary. His successes…







After a brilliant in the tournament, the Indian had to settle for a bronze medal after losing to Abdusattorov in the semi-final. This is Arjun’s second bronze medal in the year. He is only the second Indian male player after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win a World Blitz medal in the ‘Open category’.

