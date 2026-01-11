LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026: Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals' Bowler Who Bagged A Hattrick Against Gujarat Giants

WPL 2026: Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals' Bowler Who Bagged A Hattrick Against Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals' Nandini Sharma bagged a hattrick against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 fixture

Nandini Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Nandini Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 11, 2026 21:57:17 IST

WPL 2026: Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals’ Bowler Who Bagged A Hattrick Against Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals’ Nandini Sharma bagged a hattrick against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 fixture. Sharma got rid of Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh Thakur on consecutive deliveries at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.



She returned with impressive bowling figures of 5/33 in 4 overs. She joined Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians), Grace Harris (UP Warriorz), and Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) as the only bowlers to record hat-tricks in the tournament’s history.







Who is Nandini Sharma?

Nandini Sharma is known for her pace bowling and has played for Chandigarh in the domestic circuit. Nandini’s ability to pick wickets at crucial stages earned her a good name and she was finally handed a WPL contract after being bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakh in the auction. 

“I was just focused on bowling at my target. Shafali and Jemimah were talking to me before every ball, and the plan was simple—to attack the stumps. I didn’t expect a hat-trick, but the team kept telling me that wickets would come,” Nandini after the hattrick.

“After my first over, I realised the batters were picking my stock ball well, so I decided to use my variations, and thankfully it worked. My brother, mother and a close friend are here at the ground, while the rest of my family is watching from home. They have all been incredibly supportive,” Nandini added.

Also Read: ‘Please Educate Yourself’: Netizens Slam Sanjay Bangar After ‘Hindi Is The National Language’ Comment Sparks On-Air Spat With Varun Aaron During IND vs NZ ODI

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 9:49 PM IST
Tags: Nandini SharmaWPL 2026

WPL 2026: Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals’ Bowler Who Bagged A Hattrick Against Gujarat Giants

QUICK LINKS