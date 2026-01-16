WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Match LIVE

LIVE TV
WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi Capitals will be up against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB will look to continue momentum.

Smriti Mandhana. (Photo Credits: X)
Smriti Mandhana. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 16, 2026 18:34:10 IST

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Saturday. While RCB have been in brilliant form, DC have finally managed to win one game and open the account. Now, two best friends, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will lead their respective sides.

When is the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 is on 17th January 2026.

Where is the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 is at DY Patil Stadium , Navi Mumbai.

What time is the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match?





Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm Toss at 7:00 pm.

From where to buy WPL 2026 UP Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match tickets?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.



How can I watch the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Live ?





THE WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 6:34 PM IST
TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS