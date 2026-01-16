WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Match LIVE

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Saturday. While RCB have been in brilliant form, DC have finally managed to win one game and open the account. Now, two best friends, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will lead their respective sides.

When is the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 is on 17th January 2026.

Where is the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 is at DY Patil Stadium , Navi Mumbai.

What time is the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match?













Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm Toss at 7:00 pm.

From where to buy WPL 2026 UP Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match tickets?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ champions @RCBTweets are on 🔝 of the points table after Match 7⃣ of #TATAWPL 2026 ❤️ Will they end the Navi Mumbai leg on No. 1⃣? 🤔#KhelEmotionKa | #UPWvDC pic.twitter.com/oMxTlxdhL8 — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 14, 2026







How can I watch the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Live ?

Finding joy in little things 🤗 🎥 Sneh Rana and her @DelhiCapitals teammates lighten in the mood amidst the intensity with some fun and games 🪁😄 – By @ameyatilak #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #UPWvDC | @SnehRana15 pic.twitter.com/UaKiQHct0y — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 15, 2026







From growing assurance with the ball 💪 to bringing firepower in tandem 🔥 🎥 Shafali Verma & Lizelle Lee decode #DC’s first win of the season 💙❤️ – By @ameyatilak #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #UPWvDC | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/LgkQF5T9P1 — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 15, 2026







THE WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

