Home > Sports > WPL 2026: From Jemimah Rodrigues to Niki Prasad, Full List of Delhi Capitals Retained and Released Players

Delhi Capitals retained five core players, including Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, while releasing Meg Lanning and others before the WPL 2026 auction.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 9, 2025 17:14:58 IST

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 retention list has been released, and the Delhi Capitals (DC) have already made some daring and smart moves ahead of the mega auction. By letting go of some big names and keeping a strong core, the franchise seems to be concentrating on a complete squad rebuild for the coming season.

 

Delhi Capitals Retained Players

Delhi Capitals have picked a very well-balanced selection of Indian and foreign players to keep, who have already become critical for the team in earlier tournaments. The following players are among the retained:

  1. Jemimah Rodrigues
  2. Shafali Verma
  3. Annabel Sutherland
  4. Marizanne Kapp
  5. Niki Prasad

This central band shows DC’s dedication towards balanced and strong performing teams for both the bowling and batting departments through their attacking depth and consistency.

 

Delhi Capitals Released Players

DC, in a surprising decision, let go of quite a few major players, among them were:

  1. Meg Lanning
  2. Sneha Deepthi
  3. Alice Capsey
  4. and Arundhati Reddy, to name a few.

The letting go of the star captain, Meg Lanning, shows that a major transformation is on the cards, and the successful leadership of 2026 might be just around the corner.

 

A Competitive Auction Ahead

The WPL 2026 mega auction is going to be filled with intense bidding battles and thrilling team rearrangements as a result of the five-player retention limit per team, combined with the availability of top stars like Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Alyssa Healy. This will cause the competition in women’s cricket to be altered.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 5:14 PM IST
US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon

Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

Mysterious Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists After Losing Its Tail, What’s Really Going On?

Karnataka Horrific Case: 21-Year-Old Man Impregnates Minor Sister After Forced Physical Intimacy, Promised To Marry Her, Gets Arrested

