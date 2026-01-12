WPL 2026: MI W vs GG W Live Streaming, Match Time, and Where To Watch Game

Mumbai Indians will play Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 fixture on Tuesday. Gujarat have won both their matches while Mumbai made a stunning comeback after suffering a defeat in the first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling finish. The two sides will look to continue momentum.

Match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026, match 6

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Tine: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match online?







Cricket fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026, match 6 on JioHotstar.

Probable Playing XI







The BIG wicket that sealed the deal ✅ The experience of Sophie Devine does it 👏 End of another #TATAWPL classic as @Giant_Cricket make it 2⃣ in 2⃣ this season 🧡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/owLBJyAIzb #KhelEmotionKa | #DCvGG | @Giant_Cricket pic.twitter.com/tvZDLP0Jdn — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 11, 2026













𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗲𝘀, ft. G Kamalini and Natalie Sciver-Brunt 💙 Off day on Friday, back to their best on Saturday 🙌 🎥 The dynamic duo reflect on their key contributions in @mipaltan‘s emphatic win 🤝 – By @ameyatilak #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/ZLhzG5zfYJ — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 11, 2026







Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

