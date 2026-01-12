WPL 2026: MI W vs GG W Live Streaming, Match Time, and Where To Watch Game

Mumbai Indians will play Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 fixture on Tuesday. Gujarat have won both their matches while Mumbai made a stunning comeback after suffering a defeat in the first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling finish. The two sides will look to continue momentum.
Match details
Match: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026, match 6
Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026.
Tine: 7.30 PM IST
Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match online?
The Herbalife Active Catch of the Match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants goes to Sree Charani #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #DCvGG | @Herbalifeindia | #HerbalifeActiveCatchOfTheMatch pic.twitter.com/oh8QOVl608
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 12, 2026
Cricket fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026, match 6 on JioHotstar.
Probable Playing XI
A blockbuster Sunday at the #TATAWPL 🍿
Describe this match in 1⃣ word 👇
Relive the thrilling encounter ▶️ https://t.co/RQX2e3THqc #KhelEmotionKa | #DCvGG pic.twitter.com/DGOuZrz7Dg
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 11, 2026
The BIG wicket that sealed the deal ✅
The experience of Sophie Devine does it 👏
End of another #TATAWPL classic as @Giant_Cricket make it 2⃣ in 2⃣ this season 🧡
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/owLBJyAIzb #KhelEmotionKa | #DCvGG | @Giant_Cricket pic.twitter.com/tvZDLP0Jdn
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 11, 2026
And breathe @Giant_Cricket fans 😅#GG secure a 4-run victory in a last-ball thriller.
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/owLBJyAIzb#TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #DCvGG pic.twitter.com/9CntqLdAUF
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 11, 2026
𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗲𝘀, ft. G Kamalini and Natalie Sciver-Brunt 💙
Off day on Friday, back to their best on Saturday 🙌
🎥 The dynamic duo reflect on their key contributions in @mipaltan‘s emphatic win 🤝 – By @ameyatilak #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/ZLhzG5zfYJ
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 11, 2026
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta
Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
