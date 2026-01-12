LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026: MI W vs GG W Live Streaming, Match Time, and Where To Watch Game

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 12, 2026 19:32:19 IST

Mumbai Indians will play Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 fixture on Tuesday. Gujarat have won both their matches while Mumbai made a stunning comeback after suffering a defeat in the first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling finish. The two sides will look to continue momentum. 

Match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026, match 6

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Tine: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match online?



Cricket fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026, match 6 on JioHotstar.

Probable Playing XI









Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 7:29 PM IST
Tags: MI vs GGWPL 2026

WPL 2026: MI W vs GG W Live Streaming, Match Time, and Where To Watch Game

