LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh killings Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bangladesh killings Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bangladesh killings Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bangladesh killings Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh killings Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bangladesh killings Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bangladesh killings Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bangladesh killings Ayush Badoni Iran news latest iran china Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit

Sindhu speaks openly about her comeback, the patience needed after recovering from injury, and about her road ahead for 2026.

Photo Credits :X
Photo Credits :X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 12, 2026 17:33:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit

TWo time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is back in India and is leading the country’s challenge at the India Open Super 750, a tournament she has won before. After a difficult 2025 affected by injuries, Sindhu has started 2026 on a positive note. Her semi-final finish at the Malaysian Open shows that she is regaining her form.
In an exclusive interview with News X, Sindhu speaks openly about her comeback, the patience needed after recovering from injury, and about her road ahead for 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

Excerpts

How difficult was it to come back after an injury and reach the finals of a big tournament like the Malaysia Open?

Sindhu: It was very important for me to return stronger after the injury. I had to be patient during my recovery and focus on proper rehabilitation. It is not easy to compete at the highest level when you’re not 100 per cent fit. So I took some time off, worked on my recovery, and then came back stronger.

The India Open is being played at the same venue as the World Championships. How excited are you to play at home in the new stadium?

Sindhu: I am very excited and really looking forward to it. The courts have been good so far, and the tournament is starting soon. Since the World Championships will also be held here, this event is very important. The conditions are good, and I am happy to be playing at home.

There is a big year ahead with the Asian Games and the championship coming up. How are you preparing for it?

Sindhu: It is a busy schedule, so we must carefully choose the tournaments we play. The Asian Games are happening this year, so staying injury-free is very important. At the same time, we need to be smart and take rest if the body needs it. I am taking one tournament at a time.

What is your favourite memory from your career so far?

Sindhu: I don’t want to choose just one memory because every match is special in its own way. Of course, the 2016 Olympics, other Olympic events, and the World Championships are very memorable. Every tournament has its own importance.

How do you see your future and plans for the next Olympics?

The Olympics are still far away, so my main focus is to stay fit and healthy.

Also read :  India vs New Zealand: 3 Players Who Can Replace Washington Sundar In The Playing XI For 2nd ODI

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 5:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: badmintonBadminton NewsIndia openPV Sindhusindhu

RELATED News

Watch: Peak Pakistan Humiliation As Mohammad Rizwan Is Forced To Retire Out In BBL, Dragged Off Mid-Innings

India vs New Zealand: 3 Players Who Can Replace Washington Sundar In The Playing XI For 2nd ODI

Vijay Hazare Trophy, QF: Shams Mulani, Sameer Rizvi Shine With The Bat, Chip In With Crucial Knocks For Respective Sides | WATCH

India vs New Zealand: Who Is Ayush Badoni? Delhi All-Rounder Who Has Received Maiden Call-Up For ODI Series

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Proloy Chaki? Minority Hindu Singer, Awami League Leader Who Died in Bangladesh Jail Allegedly Due to Medical Neglect

Jagdeep Dhankar Hopitalised At AIIMS After He Loses Consciousness Twice Over The Weekend

Raasra Entertainment’s Raasra OTT Launching in June 2026 as a Major Opportunity for Independent Filmmakers

IFMA Joins Hands with FAN Expo to Script a New Growth Saga for the Indian Fan Industry

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit

Is NATO Nearing Its End? Democratic US Senators Flag Threats Of Annexing Greenland Amid Donald Trump Threats, Label It ‘Weapons‑Grade Stupid’

What Forced Indonesia And Malaysia To Block Elon Musk’s Grok AI? AI Deepfake Crisis Triggers Big Move

KISNA Launches its Exclusive Showroom in Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur

PM Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Inaugurates International Kite Festival 2026, Pitch ‘Limitless’ Economic Partnership

Why Did Hollywood Stars Like Mark Ruffalo And Ariana Grande Wear ‘ICE OUT’ And ‘BE GOOD’ Pins At Golden Globes? Real Reason Explained

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit

QUICK LINKS