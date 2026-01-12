EXCLUSIVE | ‘Had To Be Patient During My Recovery’ PV Sindhu Opens Up On Forced Break Due To Injury, Recalls The Time When She Was Not 100 Per Cent Fit

TWo time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is back in India and is leading the country’s challenge at the India Open Super 750, a tournament she has won before. After a difficult 2025 affected by injuries, Sindhu has started 2026 on a positive note. Her semi-final finish at the Malaysian Open shows that she is regaining her form.

In an exclusive interview with News X, Sindhu speaks openly about her comeback, the patience needed after recovering from injury, and about her road ahead for 2026.

Excerpts

How difficult was it to come back after an injury and reach the finals of a big tournament like the Malaysia Open?

Sindhu: It was very important for me to return stronger after the injury. I had to be patient during my recovery and focus on proper rehabilitation. It is not easy to compete at the highest level when you’re not 100 per cent fit. So I took some time off, worked on my recovery, and then came back stronger.

The India Open is being played at the same venue as the World Championships. How excited are you to play at home in the new stadium?

Sindhu: I am very excited and really looking forward to it. The courts have been good so far, and the tournament is starting soon. Since the World Championships will also be held here, this event is very important. The conditions are good, and I am happy to be playing at home.

There is a big year ahead with the Asian Games and the championship coming up. How are you preparing for it?

Sindhu: It is a busy schedule, so we must carefully choose the tournaments we play. The Asian Games are happening this year, so staying injury-free is very important. At the same time, we need to be smart and take rest if the body needs it. I am taking one tournament at a time.

What is your favourite memory from your career so far?

Sindhu: I don’t want to choose just one memory because every match is special in its own way. Of course, the 2016 Olympics, other Olympic events, and the World Championships are very memorable. Every tournament has its own importance.

How do you see your future and plans for the next Olympics?

The Olympics are still far away, so my main focus is to stay fit and healthy.

