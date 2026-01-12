LIVE TV
India vs New Zealand: 3 Players Who Can Replace Washington Sundar In The Playing XI For 2nd ODI

India vs New Zealand: 3 Players Who Can Replace Washington Sundar In The Playing XI For 2nd ODI

All-rounder Washington Sundar after the left-handed batter was injured during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodra on Sunday.

Washington Sundar. (Photo Credits: X)
Washington Sundar. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 12, 2026 16:50:00 IST

India vs New Zealand: 3 Players Who Can Replace Washington Sundar In The Playing XI For 2nd ODI

Team India will be without the services of all-rounder Washington Sundar after the left-handed batter was injured during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodra on Sunday. “India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Delhi and Lucknow Super Giants’ all-rounder Ayush Badoni was called-up in his place. “Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the IDFC First Bank ODI series. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI,” the statement added.

Now with Sundar out of the fixtures, a slot is vacant and up for the grabs in the Playing XI. Let’s take a look at the players who can find a place in the XI for the next game.

Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni. (Photo Credits: X)
Ayush Badoni. (Photo Credits: X)
Ayush Badoni. (Photo Credits: X)

All-rounder Ayush Badoni who has got the maiden call-up might find a place in the Playing XI straight away. Badoni can be a good option to bat in the middle-order. The right-handed batter has the ability to score runs quickly. Moreover, he is a handy bowler too and can chip in with some overs of off-spin bowling as well.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Arshdeep Singh. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Arshdeep Singh. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

A lot of chatter has been going around Arshdeep Singh’s omission from the Playing XI for the first match. With a spot vacant in the side, the left-arm pacer might get a chance. Arshdeep brings in the variation with his left-arm bowling.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Not a like for like replacement but Nitish Kumar Reddy might find a place in the final XI. A medium-pace bowler, Nitish can give 7-8 overs. Apart from that, Nitish has some good batting abilities too. With a steady squad already in place, Nitish would just add to firepower.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 4:20 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

India vs New Zealand: 3 Players Who Can Replace Washington Sundar In The Playing XI For 2nd ODI

QUICK LINKS