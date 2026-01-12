India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why

India have suffered yet another blow after all-rounder Washington Sundar has been reportedly ruled out of the ODI series against new Zealand. He suffered a rib injury during the first match in Vadodra.

“Washington has been ruled out due to onset on discomfort in his left lower rib area,” a BCCI official told PTI.

India ODI captain Shubman Gill had given an update on Washington following India’s win on Sunday. “Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

The right-arm bowler bowled five overs and gave 27 runs while came into bat at number 8 and chipped in with an unbeaten 7 off 7.

The home side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after riding on a spectacular knock from Virat Kohli who made a valuable contribution of 93 and all-round heroics from Harshit Rana.

“Definitely, it felt really good to contribute in a chase. the most important thing is staying in the present. As a sportsperson, you have to focus on what’s in front of you and what the situation demands at that moment – that’s what helps you handle both the highs and the disappointments, that’s what I try to do. The way he’s (Kohli) striking the ball at the moment makes things look so easy, even on a surface like this where it wasn’t easy to start, he made it look easy,” captain Shubman Gill said after the match.

Washington is the third Indian player to pick up an injury; wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ongoing series after suffering a side strain last week, while Tilak Varma is unavailable for the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to a groin injury which required surgery.

India were handed a target of 301 and openers Rohit Sharma and Gill provided a decent start. Later, Kohli joined hands with Gill to push the opposition with a partnership of 118 runs and then with Shreyas Iyer with whom stitched a stand of 77 runs for the fourth wicket.

The hosts then had a few hiccups after losing wickets in quick succession before Harshit Rana took the onus and made an important contribution with the bat. He struck 29 off 23. KL Rahul later finished off the match with one over to spare.

