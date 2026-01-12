LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand after suffering a rib injury in the series opener in Vadodara.

Washington Sundar. (Photo Credits: X)
Washington Sundar. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 12, 2026 13:10:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why

You Might Be Interested In

India have suffered yet another blow after all-rounder Washington Sundar has been reportedly ruled out of the ODI series against new Zealand. He suffered a rib injury during the first match in Vadodra

“Washington has been ruled out due to onset on discomfort in his left lower rib area,” a BCCI official told PTI.

You Might Be Interested In

India ODI captain Shubman Gill had given an update on Washington following India’s win on Sunday. “Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

The right-arm bowler bowled five overs and gave 27 runs while came into bat at number 8 and chipped in with an unbeaten 7 off 7. 

The home side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after riding on a spectacular knock from Virat Kohli who made a valuable contribution of 93 and all-round heroics from Harshit Rana. 

“Definitely, it felt really good to contribute in a chase. the most important thing is staying in the present. As a sportsperson, you have to focus on what’s in front of you and what the situation demands at that moment – that’s what helps you handle both the highs and the disappointments, that’s what I try to do. The way he’s (Kohli) striking the ball at the moment makes things look so easy, even on a surface like this where it wasn’t easy to start, he made it look easy,” captain Shubman Gill said after the match. 

Washington is the third Indian player to pick up an injury; wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ongoing series after suffering a side strain last week, while Tilak Varma is unavailable for the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to a groin injury which required surgery.

India were handed a target of 301 and openers Rohit Sharma and Gill provided a decent start. Later, Kohli joined hands with Gill to push the opposition with a partnership of 118 runs and then with Shreyas Iyer with whom stitched a stand of  77 runs for the fourth wicket.

The hosts then had a few hiccups after losing wickets in quick succession before Harshit Rana took the onus and made an important contribution with the bat. He struck 29 off 23. KL Rahul later finished off the match with one over to spare. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli Inches Closer To Another Sachin Tendulkar Record; Check Details

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 1:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealandWashington Sundar

RELATED News

Virat Kohli Inches Closer To Another Sachin Tendulkar Record; Check Details

‘I Send Them To My Mum In Gurgaon… She Likes Keeping Them”: Virat Kohli On How He Makes Room For His Cricket Trophies After The IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Pulls Away Real Madrid Teammates, Skips Barcelona Guard of Honour After Spanish Supercopa Final 2026 Goes Viral On Social Media

Why Is Sarfaraz Khan Missing Out Mumbai vs Karnataka Match Vijay Hazare Trophy Match? | EXPLAINED

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Next? Check Date And Venue

LATEST NEWS

Happy Patel – Khatarnak Jasoos Sequel Coming? Sunil Grover’s ‘Unees Bees’ Act With Aamir Khan Sparks Buzz | Watch

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaks: 200MP Quad Camera, 16GB RAM, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset Launching On…

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why

Does Donald Trump Have A Crush On Karoline Leavitt? After ‘Lips Like A Machine Gun’ Comment, US President Says ‘I’m Looking to Grab…’

X-FECT 2026 Concludes at XLRI Jamshedpur with a Grand Finale Celebrating Sport, Solidarity and Social Impact

34-Year-Old Bengaluru Software Engineer Killed for Rejecting Sexual Advances by 18-Year-Old Neighbour, Flat Set Ablaze to Hide Murder

Who Is Radhakishan Damani? The Low-Profile Billionaire Steering DMart As Share Price Draws Attention After Q3 Results

National Youth Day 2026: Theme, History, Wishes And Quotes To Celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary

What Happened To PSLV-C62 Carrying DRDO’s Anvesha Satellite? ISRO Chairman Gives Big Update

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Massive Discounts On iQOO, Samsung, iPhones And More—Check Bank Offers And Sale Date

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why
India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why
India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why
India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Big Blow After Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series; Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS