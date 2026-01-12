LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Inches Closer To Another Sachin Tendulkar Record; Check Details

Virat Kohli continued his sublime form in One-day format and put up yet another brilliant show with bat, hitting 93 for India in the first ODI against New Zealand

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 12, 2026 12:29:44 IST

Virat Kohli put up another masterclass during the third ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodra on Sunday. Kohli helped the home side chase down 301 against the Blackcaps after scoring 93 off just 91 deliveries. The right-handed bater looked set for yet another ODI ton but played one in the air and Michael Bracewell took a good catch at mid-off to send him back. 

While Kohli missed out on a hundred, he was rewarded for his knock as the star Indian batter was adjudged Player of the Match. Kohli now has 45 POTM in ODI cricket and is third in the list with most awards.

The great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 62 while former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya follows him at two with 48. Kohli is at three and Jacques Kallis is at fourth with 32.

“Honestly I have no idea. I just send the trophies back home to my mum in Gurgaon – she loves keeping them. If I look back at my whole journey then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I have always known my abilities, but I also knew I had to work extremely hard to get where I am today. God has blessed me with far more than I could ever ask for, I look back at my journey with a lot of grace and gratitude, and I feel really proud of it,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation. 



“If I am being brutally honest, the way I’m playing right now, I’m not thinking about milestones at all. If we were batting first, I probably would’ve gone harder. But in a chase, with a total on the board, I had to play the situation. I felt like hitting more boundaries, but experience kicks in. The only thing on my mind was getting the team into a position where we could win comfortably,” he added. 



After a slight hiccup, India went over the line by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. 

Also Read: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Next? Check Date And Venue

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 12:29 PM IST
QUICK LINKS