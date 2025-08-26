WWE Clash In Paris: Becky Lynch Set For Intercontinental Championship Showdown

It is a big fight in Paris this Sunday as WWE presents Clash in Paris in the French capital. The show will be full of high stakes drama, however, the one that everyone is paying attention to is the Intercontinental Championship match featuring Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella sparks anticipation

In the last Raw event in Birmingham, UK, Becky Lynch was at the centre of a verbal spat with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in the ring. The two have had many harsh words to say to each other in the past but this time round, Bella had the upper hand.

As much as Lynch has generally won in their verbal exchanges, Nikki Bella has found the key to getting under the skin of The Man. The ex-Divas Champion referred to her as a coward and this eventually compelled Becky to accept the title challenge in Paris.

Becky Lynch, however, said she did not respect Birmingham and that she would not be competing in a dump like Birmingham and that she would settle the score in Paris. She tried a sneak attack next and failed as Bella was expecting this and chased her out of the ring and this further fuelled the rivalry.

Intercontinental Championship takes spotlight

The announcement of the Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella match follows a shocking shake up in the women division. A few moments prior to the match being confirmed, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that the Women World Championship match that was scheduled to take place at Clash in Paris would not take place.

Pearce told Stephanie Vaquer, the No. 1 contender, that the choice made by Naomi to give up the title gave the championship picture an uncertainty. He demanded that additional time was required to devise a suitable match of the unified title and postponed the much-hyped bout.

The Women World Championship match being dropped off the card, the Intercontinental Championship has now come to occupy the center-stage of the women division at the event. The match of the night is the defense of Becky Lynch against Nikki Bella.

Becky Lynch carries momentum into Paris

The Intercontinental title has provided Becky Lynch with an additional platform to display her supremacy and she goes to Paris with the title still around her waist. Nikki Bella though has introduced an element of mind games to the battle.

Lynch has a hot-temper and is ready to fight anyone in any place which makes her a dangerous fighter, however, Bella is a veteran and cannot be underestimated. The personal dislike between them, and the championship at stake, makes the scene a hot one, and it might be the best one in Paris.

To Becky Lynch, a successful title defense would be a reinforcement to her reign, but to Nikki Bella, a successful title win would be a victorious re-conquest of the championship gold in the big stage.

Full WWE Clash in Paris card

In addition to the much-hyped Becky Lynch title defense, the Clash in Paris card is rife with big-time matches: