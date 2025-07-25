WWE Legend Goldberg Opens Up About Gruesome Injury Sustained in Retirement Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Bill Goldberg closed the curtains on his in-ring wrestling career on July 12th in front of his hometown crowd in Atlanta, Georgia. Though he didn’t walk away with the win, the night marked a significant chapter in his legacy.

Goldberg Injury Update After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The Hall of Famer faced WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in what turned out to be the longest match of his second stint with WWE. Goldberg may have lost the bout, but the emotional value of the night outweighed the outcome, as he performed in front of close friends and family.

During a conversation on his CarCast podcast, Goldberg spoke on how his body felt after the match. He revealed, “You can’t really tell but, my hand, I broke my hand, at some point in that match and I think today’s the first day I can see veins back in my hand. It’s not nearly as swollen as it was. That and… shoulder didn’t hurt, neck didn’t hurt. My knee isn’t worse.”

This physical toll wasn’t unexpected for Goldberg, who acknowledged that his retirement match against Gunther was the second-longest of his whole wrestling career.

Gunther Praised by Goldberg for Role in Retirement Match

Despite his previous frustrations over how his final run had been handled, Goldberg admitted in his chat with Ariel Helwani that he appreciated the send-off, giving credit to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

He went on to praise his final opponent with genuine respect. “Now, I could not have done it without GUNTHER. That kid is freakin’ unbelievable. I mean, it was a wonderful opportunity to be in the ring with him, and an honor, and I couldn’t have done it without him. Your limitations are yourself and your dance partner, and he made it happen so, it was awesome. I had a good time.”

WWE Star Gunther Showed Respect Backstage

Goldberg also shared how Gunther remained backstage after the event, taking nearly an hour to connect with Goldberg’s family and show his respect. It made the night more personal and memorable for the wrestling veteran.

“That kid’s got class. He’s got a lot of class. I can’t say enough good things about him, and hopefully his future is filled with nothing but awesome stuff so, it couldn’t have been done without him.”

Goldberg’s Final WWE Match Ends in Technical Submission

The match wrapped up when Gunther made Goldberg tap out via technical submission at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in State Farm Arena. Even in defeat, Goldberg’s performance showed he still had fire left in him, and he got the emotional goodbye he wanted.

For Goldberg, it wasn’t just about results, but the people involved and the moments shared in the ring. The legend may have retired, but he walked away with memories that’ll stick with him forever.

