WWE Main Event Match Card, Live Streaming, and Telecast: Everything You Should Know

At the main event on Saturday night, Seth Rollins and LA Knight will finally square off. They have a long-running plot that is anticipated to continue after the show. No one can count out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed interfering, even though they are slated to face off in a one-on-one match. Roman Reigns’ comeback could be seen by WWE fans during this match. Since Raw following Wrestlemania 41, he has not been on WWE TV.

In a singles contest, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will square off. Randy’s RKO on last week’s Smackdown was directed at a returning Drew. Until SummerSlam, their plot will continue. The United States Championship will be defended by Solo Siko against Jimmy Uso. Solo defeated Jacob Fatu to win the championship at Night of Champions. At SummerSlam, Fatu, who took home the US Championship at Wrestlemania 41, is probably going to face off again.

The main event on Saturday night will feature Goldberg’s final bout against Gunther. The World Heavyweight Champion will face off against the WWE Hall of Famer. If Goldberg pulls off a stunning victory over Gunther, he will have to wrestle in one more match, therefore it appears that he will lose his final match.

Live streaming and telecast of the main event of WWE Saturday night

There will be no live broadcast of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on any Indian TV channel. Netflix will also not stream the show live. WWE’s YouTube channel offers free live viewing for Indian fans. On Sunday, July 13, the main event for Saturday night will begin at 5:30 AM IST. After 6:45 AM IST, the major event between Gunther and Goldberg is probably going to begin. Knight and Rollins’ bout might be the first event.

At the main event of the WWE Saturday night, Roman Reigns might make an unexpected comeback. During the show, the OTC might make a comeback to WWE to assault Seth Rollins and defend LA Knight. In Wrestlemania 41’s main event, Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns by siding with Rollins. To stand tall in the ring, Reigns, who trained with Heyman from August 2020 to April 2025, could defeat every member of Rollins’ squad. If WWE decides to put on a tag bout between Reigns and Rollins, he might also wind up teaming up with Knight.

