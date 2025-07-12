LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Sports > WWE Main Event Match Card, Live Streaming, and Telecast: Everything You Should Know

WWE Main Event Match Card, Live Streaming, and Telecast: Everything You Should Know

Given that the corporation is anticipated to make some significant decisions, the second WWE Saturday Night's Main Event following Wrestlemania 41 may rank among the largest in history. The card has four matches on it.

In addition to capturing the title, Goldberg would be expected to compete in at least one more match. Following his 2016 WWE comeback, Goldberg has won two world titles.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 00:28:08 IST

At the main event on Saturday night, Seth Rollins and LA Knight will finally square off. They have a long-running plot that is anticipated to continue after the show. No one can count out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed interfering, even though they are slated to face off in a one-on-one match. Roman Reigns’ comeback could be seen by WWE fans during this match. Since Raw following Wrestlemania 41, he has not been on WWE TV.

In a singles contest, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will square off. Randy’s RKO on last week’s Smackdown was directed at a returning Drew. Until SummerSlam, their plot will continue. The United States Championship will be defended by Solo Siko against Jimmy Uso. Solo defeated Jacob Fatu to win the championship at Night of Champions. At SummerSlam, Fatu, who took home the US Championship at Wrestlemania 41, is probably going to face off again.

The main event on Saturday night will feature Goldberg’s final bout against Gunther.  The World Heavyweight Champion will face off against the WWE Hall of Famer. If Goldberg pulls off a stunning victory over Gunther, he will have to wrestle in one more match, therefore it appears that he will lose his final match.

Live streaming and telecast of the main event of WWE Saturday night

There will be no live broadcast of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on any Indian TV channel. Netflix will also not stream the show live.  WWE’s YouTube channel offers free live viewing for Indian fans. On Sunday, July 13, the main event for Saturday night will begin at 5:30 AM IST. After 6:45 AM IST, the major event between Gunther and Goldberg is probably going to begin.  Knight and Rollins’ bout might be the first event.

At the main event of the WWE Saturday night, Roman Reigns might make an unexpected comeback. During the show, the OTC might make a comeback to WWE to assault Seth Rollins and defend LA Knight. In Wrestlemania 41’s main event, Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns by siding with Rollins. To stand tall in the ring, Reigns, who trained with Heyman from August 2020 to April 2025, could defeat every member of Rollins’ squad. If WWE decides to put on a tag bout between Reigns and Rollins, he might also wind up teaming up with Knight.

Also Read: IND Vs ENG 3rd Test: Shubman Gill Loses Cool As He Asks Zak Crawley To ‘Grow Some F***ing Balls’ During Explosive Rant, Video Goes Viral

Tags: live streamingMain eventSaturday nightTelecastWWE

More News

Who Is Manjula AKA Shruthi? Kannada TV Actress’ Husband Arrested After Assaulting Her At Their Rented Place
Fresh UN Sanctions Will End European Role In Iran’s Nuclear Program, Says Minister
Lamine Yamal Turns 18: Every Record He Broke Before Turning 18
Kushal Tandon Wants His Privacy To Be Respected After A Fan Intrudes Into His House, Actor Calls It ‘Deeply Unsettling’
Who Is Winning The Love Island USA Season 7 Finale? Know All About Finalists, Voting Lines And Streaming Options
WWE Main Event Match Card, Live Streaming, and Telecast: Everything You Should Know
Will Liam Payne Fans Get To Hear His New Songs? Former One Direction Member Recorded Two Albums Before Tragic Death
IND Vs ENG 3rd Test: Shubman Gill Loses Cool As He Asks Zak Crawley To ‘Grow Some F***ing Balls’ During Explosive Rant, Video Goes Viral
Who Is Vanessa Hudgens Married To? Actress Announces Second Pregnancy With Cole Tucker 12 Months After First One
Amaal Mallik Addresses Rumours Of Cutting Ties With Parents: When Family Turns Critics, It Hurts More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?