WWE Monday Night Raw: AJ Lee Officially Booked To Face Becky Lynch In Highly Anticipated Elimination Chamber Match

On Monday Night Raw, AJ Lee appeared in a big way after a long absence of WWE and has now been signed up to a singles match against Becky Lynch at the coming WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event. The match is the first one on one fight that Lee has had in some time, having been out of the in ring competition since 2015. The part establishing this contest started with Lee and her husband CM Punk backstage, which immediately sparked off the wrath of Lynch as she stormed out of the room and went to confront them in the ring.

The interaction turned out to be intense shortly as ‘The Man’ talked about how frustrating it is to have Lee in WWE, claiming that the latter disrespects her and questions her ability to shape the current state of affairs. Lee was at first reluctant to take out a title chance, stating that she had not played a singles match within over ten years. But when Lynch continued to taunt and goad her, she finally mentioned that she would place her Women Intercontinental Championship against Lee in Elimination Chamber.







This news has immediately raised the stakes of Elimination Chamber because the fans are now presented with one of the most interesting matches of the card. This, in addition to being extremely rare in ring look of one of the most popular former Divas in WWE history, is also an indication of continued plot development between Lee and Lynch, who is becoming more and more important in WWE programming every time Lee returns. As the two women are now headed to bump into each other in Chicago, there is a lot of expectation on what could turn out to be a propelling moment in the re entry of WWE by Lee.

