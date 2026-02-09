LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lamine Yamal Surpasses Lionel Messi To Set Historic 110-Year Barcelona Record At Camp Nou

Lamine Yamal created a new record for Barcelona by breaking a 110-year-old team record which Lionel Messi could not achieve at the same young age. The teenage sensation’s latest achievement further cements his status as one of the brightest rising stars in world football.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 9, 2026 14:43:00 IST

Spanish Teenage forward Lamine Yamal has once again created a mark in the books of the FC Barcelona in history by breaking 110 year old club record that had not been beaten since 1915.

Lamine Yamal Beats Lionel Messi: What Is The Record?

Yamal was the youngest player in Barcelona history to score 40 goals in all senior competitions, and he did that when he was only 18 years old, a feat not even such legends as Lionel Messi were able to manage at the same age. This was to happen when Barcelona defeated Mallorca 3-0 with Yamal scoring his 40th goal, which confirmed the fact that he is one of the most prolific talents to have come out of the Barcelona camp.

Who Are The Other Barcelona Players To Come Close?

Yamal breaks the past record set by Paulino Alcantara who scored his 40th Barcelona goal in 1915 at the age of 19, a record that lasted over one hundred years before being surpassed this season. Further in advance of both Ronaldo Nazario and Bojan Krkic who had topped the list in their early twenties, the record by Yamal reflects not only his ability to score goals but also his ability to have his numbers on the scoresheet despite being very young. Although Messi continues to lead all time scoring lists in the club with hundreds of additional goals, the given record is used to show how fast the Spanish international is breaking history at Camp Nou. 

Lamine Yamal’s Rise, Being Compared To Lionel Messi

The performance highlights how fast Yamal has become an important member of Barcelona and one of the most promising young players in the football world. He is a regular starter already with a great attacking threat and has already broken records in terms of age both in clubs and at the national level, such as becoming one of the youngest players to play in Barcelona and scoring in the major competitions. His combinational speed, ability and control in front of goal still leave Yamal being compared to some of the most talented players of the game, despite being able to concentrate on his own talent way beyond the shadow of other past legends such as Lionel Messi. 

Also Read: Who Is Dhakshineswar Suresh? India’s New Davis Cup Hero Who Stunned The Netherlands In Bengaluru

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 2:43 PM IST
