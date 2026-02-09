LIVE TV
Who Is Dhakshineswar Suresh? India's New Davis Cup Hero Who Stunned The Netherlands In Bengaluru

Dhakshineswar Suresh became India’s new Davis Cup hero after he secured the match victory against the Netherlands through his final singles match win. The Tamil Nadu player who stands 6ft 5in tall defeated ranked opponents to establish himself as an emerging player in Indian tennis.

(Image Credit: @AITA__Tennis via X)
(Image Credit: @AITA__Tennis via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 9, 2026 10:51:20 IST

Dhakshineswar Suresh is becoming one of the most promising new faces in the world of Indian tennis after a breakthrough performance at the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The 25 year old Madurai, Tamil Nadu born, 6 ft 5 in, 20 ft tall serving giant was not the first man who was supposed to be featured on the headlines this weekend. However, with clutch victories in singles and doubles matches, Suresh got people to notice him and contributed to the historic 3-2 win over the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday. He has risen to the heights of being a central team member of a relatively unknown Indian Davis Cup team.

This was the influence that Suresh brought during the tie but it was during the fifth rubber, the deciding one, that this influence actually characterized the match. He was ranked lower than the 450th in the world, but he made the tie United without any nervousness, beating Guy de Ouden 6-4, 7-6(4) in straight sets to ensure that India was in Qualifiers Round 2. He had also defeated more superior opponents earlier in the weekend and won a very significant doubles match with a seasoned Yuki Bhambri, the first such occurrence in the history of Davis cup that was compared to the historical Indian performances. 

‘Chak De India’ Moment Ft Dhakshineswar Suresh

Suresh has been characterized by a gradual rise to the top in college tennis in the United States where he has formed a strong, modern game that has to depend on his serve and aggressive play at the baseline. His capacity to remain calm during pressure was fully tested during the tie especially when India found themselves in a tight spot due to previous results.



This victory over the Netherlands, one of the stronger ranked teams, has seen Suresh come out as a true player with the international stage and one to follow as India further in the Davis Cup. 

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 10:51 AM IST
