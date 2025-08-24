WWE NXT Heatwave 2025: Full Match Card, Global Stream Information And What’s At Stake

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 promises high-stakes action as stars from WWE and TNA collide in a card filled with title matches, personal rivalries, and future-shaping moments. Set inside the historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Massachusetts, this event blends modern wrestling storytelling with nostalgia and surprises.

Fans around the world are buzzing, and here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

How to Watch Heatwave 2025

Streaming platforms:

U.S .: Peacock

.: Peacock International: Netflix

Peacock is your home for all WWE Premium Live Events, including access to WWE archives, from classic WrestleManias to ECW and WCW events. Netflix carries the global stream for Heatwave.

Date : Sunday, August 24

: Sunday, August 24 Start Time : 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT Venue: Lowell Memorial Auditorium (Capacity: 2,800)

Stacked Card: Gold, Grudges, and Surprises

Confirmed Matches:

Oba Femi (c) vs. TBA – NXT Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash by Elegance – TNA Knockouts Championship

Hank and Tank (c) vs. DarkState – NXT Tag Team Championship

Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice – #1 Contender for NXT Women’s Title

Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe – Grudge Match

Jayne’s double-champion status is under threat from former allies and fierce challengers, while Grace seeks revenge on Monroe after betrayal ended their friendship.

Mystery Opponents and Rising Stakes

Oba Femi’s opponent remains unannounced will it be rising star Je’Von Evans or the TNA World Champion Trick Williams? Meanwhile, whoever wins the women’s contender match may be next in line for Jayne’s NXT gold.

With WWE and TNA storylines intertwining, Heatwave 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable events of the year.

