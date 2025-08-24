LIVE TV
WWE NXT Heatwave 2025: Full Match Card, Global Stream Information And What's At Stake

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025: Full Match Card, Global Stream Information And What’s At Stake

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 brings major title matches and WWE-TNA crossover drama to Lowell, MA. Streaming on Peacock (U.S.) and Netflix (globally), the event features Oba Femi, Jacy Jayne, and more. With gold and rivalries on the line, fans can expect surprises and high-stakes action.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 24, 2025 15:35:18 IST

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 promises high-stakes action as stars from WWE and TNA collide in a card filled with title matches, personal rivalries, and future-shaping moments. Set inside the historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Massachusetts, this event blends modern wrestling storytelling with nostalgia and surprises.

Fans around the world are buzzing, and here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

How to Watch Heatwave 2025

Streaming platforms:

  • U.S.: Peacock
  • International: Netflix

Peacock is your home for all WWE Premium Live Events, including access to WWE archives, from classic WrestleManias to ECW and WCW events. Netflix carries the global stream for Heatwave.

  • Date: Sunday, August 24
  • Start Time: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT
  • Venue: Lowell Memorial Auditorium (Capacity: 2,800)

Stacked Card: Gold, Grudges, and Surprises

Confirmed Matches:

  • Oba Femi (c) vs. TBA – NXT Championship
  • Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash by Elegance – TNA Knockouts Championship
  • Hank and Tank (c) vs. DarkState – NXT Tag Team Championship
  • Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice – #1 Contender for NXT Women’s Title
  • Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe – Grudge Match

Jayne’s double-champion status is under threat from former allies and fierce challengers, while Grace seeks revenge on Monroe after betrayal ended their friendship.

Mystery Opponents and Rising Stakes

Oba Femi’s opponent remains unannounced will it be rising star Je’Von Evans or the TNA World Champion Trick Williams? Meanwhile, whoever wins the women’s contender match may be next in line for Jayne’s NXT gold.

With WWE and TNA storylines intertwining, Heatwave 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable events of the year.

Tags: WWEWWE NXT

