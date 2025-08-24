‘End of an Era’: Fans React As Cheteshwar Pujara Retires, Leaving Behind A Record-Breaking Legacy

Cheteshwar Pujara, the cornerstone of India’s Test batting for over a decade, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket. Known for his grit, calm demeanor, and classical technique, the Rajkot-born batter debuted in 2010 against Australia and became synonymous with India’s red-ball resilience.

While his white-ball opportunities were limited, Pujara’s Test career flourished, earning him a place among the game’s most respected batters.

A Rock at the Crease, A Legend Departs

Cheteshwar Pujara’s impact was most evident during tough overseas tours, where his defensive mastery wore down elite bowling attacks. From long hours at the crease to anchoring match-saving innings, he was India’s go-to man when survival demanded patience and technique. Fans flooded social media with emotional tributes, calling his retirement “the end of an era” and mourning the slow fade of India’s experienced Test core.

His exit follows the recent format exits of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin, marking a clear generational shift in Indian cricket.

A Legacy Etched in Numbers

Pujara’s career is a testament to mental strength and durability. Among his most impressive achievements:

Player of the Series, 2006 U-19 World Cup

ICC Emerging Player of the Year, 2013

Player of the Series, 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT)

Faced 1,258 balls in a single BGT series, a record for India

Only Indian to face 500 plus balls in an innings

Only Indian in the last four decades to bat on all five days of a Test

Played key roles in 11 SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) Test wins, the most for any Indian

Tributes From Legends and Fans Alike

Former cricketer Anil Kumble led the tributes, calling Pujara “a great ambassador” of the game. Fans echoed similar praise, celebrating him as one of the last great defenders of classical Test batting and a role model for future generations.

Congratulations on a fantastic career!You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game @cheteshwar1 We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field. You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you and may you continue to shine… — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 24, 2025

Thank you #CheteshwarPujara for continuing the tradition of having a great wall at number 3 for India and showing us how to grind out some bully bowlers to dust .. — pluovile (@mamanebola) August 24, 2025

A Style That May Never Be Replaced

With BCCI focusing on younger talent, Pujara’s departure leaves a void not just in skill, but in temperament. His quiet defiance, unmatched patience, and ability to thrive under pressure remain rare traits in modern cricket. His story closes, but his legacy endures.

