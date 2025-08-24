LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘End of an Era’: Fans React As Cheteshwar Pujara Retires, Leaving Behind A Record-Breaking Legacy

‘End of an Era’: Fans React As Cheteshwar Pujara Retires, Leaving Behind A Record-Breaking Legacy

Cheteshwar Pujara has retired from international cricket, ending a legendary Test career marked by grit and record-breaking performances. Fans and cricket legends called it “the end of an era,” as Pujara’s patience, discipline, and classic style leave a lasting impact on Indian cricket history.

Cheteshwar Pujara (Image Credit - X)
Cheteshwar Pujara (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 24, 2025 14:44:03 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara, the cornerstone of India’s Test batting for over a decade, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket. Known for his grit, calm demeanor, and classical technique, the Rajkot-born batter debuted in 2010 against Australia and became synonymous with India’s red-ball resilience.

While his white-ball opportunities were limited, Pujara’s Test career flourished, earning him a place among the game’s most respected batters.

A Rock at the Crease, A Legend Departs

Cheteshwar Pujara’s impact was most evident during tough overseas tours, where his defensive mastery wore down elite bowling attacks. From long hours at the crease to anchoring match-saving innings, he was India’s go-to man when survival demanded patience and technique. Fans flooded social media with emotional tributes, calling his retirement “the end of an era” and mourning the slow fade of India’s experienced Test core.

His exit follows the recent format exits of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin, marking a clear generational shift in Indian cricket.

A Legacy Etched in Numbers

Pujara’s career is a testament to mental strength and durability. Among his most impressive achievements:

  • Player of the Series, 2006 U-19 World Cup
  • ICC Emerging Player of the Year, 2013
  • Player of the Series, 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT)
  • Faced 1,258 balls in a single BGT series, a record for India
  • Only Indian to face 500 plus balls in an innings
  • Only Indian in the last four decades to bat on all five days of a Test
  • Played key roles in 11 SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) Test wins, the most for any Indian

Tributes From Legends and Fans Alike

Former cricketer Anil Kumble led the tributes, calling Pujara “a great ambassador” of the game. Fans echoed similar praise, celebrating him as one of the last great defenders of classical Test batting and a role model for future generations.

A Style That May Never Be Replaced

With BCCI focusing on younger talent, Pujara’s departure leaves a void not just in skill, but in temperament. His quiet defiance, unmatched patience, and ability to thrive under pressure remain rare traits in modern cricket. His story closes, but his legacy endures.

Also Read: WWE Legend’s Warning Leaves Will Ospreay Questioning His Future After Spine Injury

Tags: cheteshwar pujaratest cricket

RELATED News

Serena Williams Sneaks In A Surprise At Maria Sharapova’s Hall Of Fame Night
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut
Why John Cena Is Hanging Up His Boots? Triple H Reveals The Reason!
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
‘End of an Era’: Fans React As Cheteshwar Pujara Retires, Leaving Behind A Record-Breaking Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘End of an Era’: Fans React As Cheteshwar Pujara Retires, Leaving Behind A Record-Breaking Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘End of an Era’: Fans React As Cheteshwar Pujara Retires, Leaving Behind A Record-Breaking Legacy
‘End of an Era’: Fans React As Cheteshwar Pujara Retires, Leaving Behind A Record-Breaking Legacy
‘End of an Era’: Fans React As Cheteshwar Pujara Retires, Leaving Behind A Record-Breaking Legacy
‘End of an Era’: Fans React As Cheteshwar Pujara Retires, Leaving Behind A Record-Breaking Legacy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?