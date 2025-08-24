LIVE TV
WWE Legend's Warning Leaves Will Ospreay Questioning His Future After Spine Injury

WWE Legend’s Warning Leaves Will Ospreay Questioning His Future After Spine Injury

Will Ospreay opened up about his fear of spinal surgery after speaking with WWE legend Edge, who warned him the hardest battle is mental. Facing two herniated discs, Ospreay is cleared to wrestle but fears losing the high-risk style that defines him. His future in the ring hangs in the balance.

Published: August 24, 2025 14:12:39 IST

Will Ospreay has never shied away from honesty, and ahead of a pivotal moment in his career, he opened up about something far deeper than a promo or a match. It wasn’t just about pain or risk it was about fear, pride, and a call that left a lasting impact.

A Call That Meant Everything

Ospreay shared a powerful conversation with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (Edge), who gave him advice from someone who’s been through it all. Copeland told him the hardest part of surgery isn’t the procedure or even the rehab, it’s the mental battle afterward. Then, he handed Ospreay his number and simply said, “Call me whenever you need to.” That moment of support, no ego, no agenda hit home.

The Fear He Can’t Shake

For the first time in his career, Ospreay is staring down something bigger than an opponent: the unknown. He’s dealing with two herniated discs pressing on his spinal cord and has never faced an injury this serious. He admits he’s scared—not of stepping in the ring, but of what happens afterward. What if he can’t move the same? What if he loses the thing that made him special?

Where Pride and Pain Collide

Despite the fear, Ospreay is going through with his match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He’s been medically cleared, and his wife supports the decision. Still, he can’t escape the lingering thought: What if surgery changes everything? He may have to adapt, just like AJ Styles and Jushin Liger did. He respects that path but the idea of losing the high-flying edge that made him who he is? That’s a battle he never expected to fight. Because for the first time, the opponent might be time itself.

