Shedeur Snub? Late-Game Quarterback Swap Sparks Outrage And Questions For Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns sparked controversy during their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday (August 23), when a surprise late-game quarterback (QB) change left both fans and QB Shedeur Sanders visibly upset.

With less than two minutes left and the Browns behind, head coach Kevin Stefanski made a surprising move by pulling Sanders from the game and inserting fourth-string QB Tyler Huntley. Cameras captured Sanders looking frustrated as he mouthed words to Stefanski while heading to the sidelines.

Unexpected Substitution Leaves Sanders Fuming

The move came as a surprise, especially considering Sanders had been leading a promising drive. The decision sparked confusion within the team and among fans, as the Browns’ quarterback situation remains crowded. Five QBs Sanders, Huntley, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson — are fighting for limited spots. For now, veteran Flacco is set to start Week 1, with Watson’s status uncertain.

Fans Slam Browns Over Controversial Call

Social media erupted after the substitution. “With 2:00 minutes left, the Browns take out Shedeur Sanders and put in Tyler Huntley for an unexplainable reason. This is clear sabotage. Just trade or release him,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another questioned the logic, “So Tyler Huntley moved the ball for the GW field goal with the same line Shedeur Sanders had? Am I missing something?”

A third chimed in, “Browns deny Shedeur Sanders a chance to win the game. Definitely need this series for QB5 Tyler Huntley, right? What a joke of an organization.”

Stefanski Responds, However Questions Linger

After the game, clips of a sideline conversation between Sanders and Stefanski went viral. When asked about the exchange, Stefanski said, “He’s a competitive kid,” but declined to explain further.

The Browns won the game 19–17. When asked about making the 53-man roster, Sanders didn’t hesitate: “Obviously.”

