NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Shares Uplifting Achilles Injury Update, Eyes Strong 2026 Comeback

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton has given fans a positive update on his recovery following a torn Achilles suffered during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Despite the devastating setback, Haliburton revealed he’s making progress in his rehabilitation. Speaking in late August, the 25-year-old said he’s now able to walk in a boot and is close to walking in regular shoes.

“Just being able to walk it’s like the small wins right now,” Haliburton said. “I have good days and bad days, but I’m falling in love with the grind.” He emphasized the importance of mental strength in recovery and described the process as a series of small but significant victories.

Rehab Milestones and Mental Toughness

Haliburton is sticking to a consistent treatment routine and learning to embrace the daily challenges. With every benchmark, his confidence grows. The young All-Star has also leaned on encouragement from teammates and athletes like Caitlin Clark and Pacers big men James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson, both of whom have also recovered from Achilles injuries.

Pacers Take Long-Term Approach to Recovery

With the seriousness of Achilles injuries, both Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are focused on long-term health. The team has confirmed he’ll miss the entire 2025–26 NBA season. Haliburton supports that decision, saying, “I want to be at 100 percent; I don’t want to come back at 85 or 90.”

While his absence is a blow, Pacers management is confident in his return. President Kevin Pritchard said the franchise won’t risk Haliburton’s future for short-term gains, signaling full support for his cautious comeback.

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

Though the Pacers will miss their leader this season, Haliburton’s steady recovery, mental focus, and growing support system provide plenty of optimism. With multiple All-Star appearances already and plenty of prime years ahead, fans can expect him to return in 2026 as one of the NBA’s brightest stars.

Also Read: Kieron Pollard Makes T20 History With Unmatched Six-Hitting Milestone