Kieron Pollard Makes T20 History With Unmatched Six-Hitting Milestone

West Indies legend Kieron Pollard created a historic moment in T20 cricket during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) on August 23. The 38-year-old powerhouse smashed 65 runs off just 29 balls, including four boundaries and six towering sixes. His innings not only guided TKR to an 18-run win but also pushed them up to third in the league table.

Pollard Joins Elite CPL Club

Pollard’s explosive knock saw him become only the second player in CPL history to hit 200 sixes, joining opener Evin Lewis, who had reached the milestone just a day earlier. Remarkably, Pollard became the first-ever non-opener to achieve this feat in the league’s history a testament to his long-lasting power and consistency in the middle order.

A Record-Breaker Across Leagues

Pollard’s achievement goes beyond the CPL. He also has over 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL), making him the first player in history to hit 200+ sixes in two different franchise T20 leagues. Among other leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL), only Chris Lynn has crossed the 200-sixes mark proving how rare this accomplishment is.

Pollard’s Legendary T20 Legacy

With 13,181 runs and 941 sixes, Pollard ranks second only to Chris Gayle in both categories in T20 cricket. Though he retired from international cricket and the IPL in 2022, Pollard continues to dominate global leagues. He is also tied with Dwayne Bravo as the joint-most decorated T20 player with 17 titles. Kieron Pollard’s latest feat not only adds another chapter to his glittering career but also cements his status as one of the greatest T20 players the world has ever seen.

