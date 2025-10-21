LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Raw October 20 Highlights: Seth Rollins Vacates Title, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee Win Tag Gold

WWE Raw October 20 Highlights: Seth Rollins Vacates Title, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee Win Tag Gold

Seth Rollins vacated his title after surgery. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee won tag gold, and Jey Uso earned a title shot.

WWE Raw October 20 Highlights: Seth Rollins Vacates Title, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee Win Tag Gold

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 21, 2025 12:12:52 IST

WWE Raw October 20 Highlights: Seth Rollins Vacates Title, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee Win Tag Gold

The October 20, 2025, issue of WWE Raw began with General Manager Adam Pearce talking about the situation concerning Seth Rollins’ injury from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Pearce stated that Rollins had had surgery and had also formally relinquished the World Heavyweight Championship due to the heinous attack by The Vision, comprising Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, all masterfully orchestrated by Paul Heyman.

 

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee Win Tag Titles

One of the most exciting matches of the evening was AJ Styles and Dragon Lee against The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, which resulted in the former becoming the new World Tag Team Champions. The electrifying contest was a demonstration of a flawless combination of speed and expertise of veterans, and it was praised highly by the audience and graded live around an A for quality performance.​

 

Title Defenses and Rising Stars

In a hard-fight and hard-hitting battle, Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship after defeating Rusev using clever tactics. However, during the fight, which was against Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Maxxine Dupri had won by disqualification after Becky’s post-match attack, which had increased their feud.

 

Jey Uso Wins Battle Royal

The night ended with an exciting 20-man Battle Royal, where Jey Uso remained the one standing and finally eliminated Dominik Mysterio. The title of winner came with a World Heavyweight Title clash against CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event, thus making one of the most awaited confrontations of the year.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 12:12 PM IST
