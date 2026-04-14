LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon labour codes Karan Aujla CBSE 10th result 2026 Cricket china chennai super kings donald trump Delhi Dehradun corridor Ambedkar Jayanti stock market holiday Iran news monsoon
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract

WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract

Catch the results of the WWE Raw WrestleMania 42 go-home show. Roman Reigns and CM Punk exchange "jealousy" promos while Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar sign contracts.

WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract (Image Source: X)
WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: April 14, 2026 11:52:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract

WrestleMania 42 had its road’s final stop on April 13 2026, when Monday Night Raw hosted the go-home edition at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento, which was a very high-stakes night. The night pivoted from the headliners using physical violence to psychological warfare as they were getting ready for Sunday matchups. While World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns had a rare moment of opening up to each other in the middle of the ring, the powerhouse battle between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi was made official with heavy security. With a big number of fans in attendance, the red brand finalised the match card for the show of the immortals, so that every major rivalry would have reached the boiling point before the WWE Universe comes to Orlando.

WWE Raw Results, April 13, 2026

Match Winner Method
Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair Lyra Valkyria Pinfall (Roll-up)
The Usos & LA Knight vs. The MFTs The Usos & LA Knight Pinfall
Kairi Sane vs. Iyo Sky Kairi Sane Pinfall (Roll-up)
Rusev & JD McDonagh vs. New Day Rusev & JD McDonagh Pinfall

CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos In Psychological Face-Off

In the final segment of the night, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns stood face-to-face for the last time before their WrestleMania 42 main event. In a shocking twist, the segment was devoid of physical contact as both men chose to dissect each other’s legacies. Punk admitted to a deep-seated envy of Reigns, stating he hated that he wasn’t born into a wrestling “royal family” and had to find his family in indie locker rooms and every crowd. Reigns countered by admitting he was jealous of the authentic connection Punk shares with the fans. The “Tribal Chief” claimed that while he respects Punk’s journey, it will all end on Sunday with “And New.”



Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise WrestleMania 42 Contract

After last week’s wild brawl, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and Triple H didn’t want to risk anyone’s safety, so they set up separate contract signings for Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. Brock showed up first, with Paul Heyman by his side, and put pen to paper right at the start of the show. He looked straight into the camera and said the world would forget Oba Femi’s name by Monday morning.

Later that night, Femi signed his part of the contract, and he didn’t hold back. He called Heyman a liar and said if Heyman actually told the truth, he’d admit Lesnar was scared of him. Once both signatures hit the contract, the stage was set; there’s no turning back now. This is officially the most brutal matchup on the WrestleMania card, and for once, nobody had to get jumped backstage to make it happen.

Also Read: CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Predicted XI: Will MS Dhoni Play Against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bayley distractionBrock Lesnar vs Oba Femi contract signingCM Punk vs Roman Reigns World Heavyweight ChampionshipGolden 1 Center SacramentoJC MateoLiv Morgan attack on Stephanie VaquerLyra Valkyria vs Charlotte Flair resultPaul Heyman promoSeth Rollins vs Gunther brawlSolo SikoaTanga LoaThe Usos and LA Knight vs The MFTsTriple H and Adam PearceWrestleMania 42 Go-Home ShowWWE Raw Results April 13 2026WWE WrestleMania 2026

RELATED News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Course to Become Youngest to Play For India, Likely to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Long-Standing Record

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to Return For Kolkata Knight Riders Match? Former Chennai Super Kings Skipper Hits Nets At Chepauk

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between SRH And RR? — Praful Hinge’s Four-Fer on Debut, Ishan Kishan’s Explosive Batting Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Clinch Win vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2026 Points Table After SRH Beat RR: Check Latest Standings on April 14 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, RCB, MI, PBKS

EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut

LATEST NEWS

School-Based Homeopathy Clinics Cross 2.4 Lakh Student Visits, Led by Anubhuti Network

Benefits of Red Teaming: What Organisations Learn When the Pressure Is Real

WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract

Gold and Silver Rate Today (14th April 2026): 24K Gold Price Near Rs 1.5 Lakh, Silver Cheaper by Rs 2124; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

MP Board Result 2026 Date Confirmed, Check Class 10, 12 Marks at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Infinix Note 60 Pro Vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: From Price, Built Quality To Processor Here Is A Detailed Comparision Of Both The Phones

Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites

14 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

SSC Phase 14 Notification 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Last Date and How to Apply

Noida Protests: Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces 21% Wage Hike, Pakistan Link Suspected, 300 Arrested In Massive Crackdown

WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract
WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract
WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract
WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract

QUICK LINKS