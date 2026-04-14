WWE Raw Results Today: CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos As Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise Contract

WrestleMania 42 had its road’s final stop on April 13 2026, when Monday Night Raw hosted the go-home edition at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento, which was a very high-stakes night. The night pivoted from the headliners using physical violence to psychological warfare as they were getting ready for Sunday matchups. While World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns had a rare moment of opening up to each other in the middle of the ring, the powerhouse battle between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi was made official with heavy security. With a big number of fans in attendance, the red brand finalised the match card for the show of the immortals, so that every major rivalry would have reached the boiling point before the WWE Universe comes to Orlando.

WWE Raw Results, April 13, 2026

Match Winner Method Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair Lyra Valkyria Pinfall (Roll-up) The Usos & LA Knight vs. The MFTs The Usos & LA Knight Pinfall Kairi Sane vs. Iyo Sky Kairi Sane Pinfall (Roll-up) Rusev & JD McDonagh vs. New Day Rusev & JD McDonagh Pinfall

CM Punk And Roman Reigns Trade ‘Jealousy’ Promos In Psychological Face-Off

In the final segment of the night, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns stood face-to-face for the last time before their WrestleMania 42 main event. In a shocking twist, the segment was devoid of physical contact as both men chose to dissect each other’s legacies. Punk admitted to a deep-seated envy of Reigns, stating he hated that he wasn’t born into a wrestling “royal family” and had to find his family in indie locker rooms and every crowd. Reigns countered by admitting he was jealous of the authentic connection Punk shares with the fans. The “Tribal Chief” claimed that while he respects Punk’s journey, it will all end on Sunday with “And New.”







Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Finalise WrestleMania 42 Contract

After last week’s wild brawl, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and Triple H didn’t want to risk anyone’s safety, so they set up separate contract signings for Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. Brock showed up first, with Paul Heyman by his side, and put pen to paper right at the start of the show. He looked straight into the camera and said the world would forget Oba Femi’s name by Monday morning.

Later that night, Femi signed his part of the contract, and he didn’t hold back. He called Heyman a liar and said if Heyman actually told the truth, he’d admit Lesnar was scared of him. Once both signatures hit the contract, the stage was set; there’s no turning back now. This is officially the most brutal matchup on the WrestleMania card, and for once, nobody had to get jumped backstage to make it happen.

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