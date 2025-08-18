LIVE TV
WWE Revives 'Wrestlepalooza' For September 20 Showdown With AEW

WWE is reviving the ECW-era Wrestlepalooza name for a premium live event on September 20, 2025, in Indianapolis set to directly compete with AEW All Out. Headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena, the event may also air on ESPN as a preview of WWE’s 2026 broadcast shift.

WWE is reviving the ECW-era Wrestlepalooza name for a premium live event on September 20 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 18, 2025 13:02:41 IST

WWE is set to resurrect the iconic Wrestlepalooza name for a Premium Live Event (PLE) on September 20, 2025, according to reports from WrestleVotes and PWInsider. The event marks a bold return of the classic ECW brand and serves as WWE’s most direct counter-programming move yet against AEW, whose All Out pay-per-view takes place the same day in Toronto.

Head-to-Head with AEW’s All Out

This will be the first time a WWE main roster event airs on the same day as an AEW PPV. The WWE show is expected to take place in Indianapolis, with Gainbridge Fieldhouse likely serving as the venue. AEW’s All Out is scheduled for Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The timing makes this a direct showdown, intensifying the rivalry between the two wrestling giants.

Nostalgia Meets Star Power

Wrestlepalooza originally ran as an ECW event from 1995 to 2000, with its most memorable edition airing in 1998. WWE owns all ECW intellectual property, making this revival both legally simple and creatively rich with nostalgic value. Reports suggest the main event will feature Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena, a blockbuster clash tied to Cena’s 2025 farewell tour. Lesnar’s absence in recent months was reportedly to build toward this very showdown.

Strategic Scheduling and Future Broadcasting

This move is part of WWE’s broader strategy to stack its calendar against AEW’s biggest shows. Earlier examples this year include NXT Battleground vs. Double or Nothing, and Heatwave vs. Forbidden Door. Additionally, there’s speculation that this PLE could air on ESPN as a preview of WWE’s new broadcasting deal starting in 2026, offering fans a first glimpse at the future of WWE programming.

With its return to Indiana and a classic brand name in tow, WWE looks ready to make Wrestlepalooza a major statement.

