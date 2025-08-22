WWE Scandal Deepens: Court Seals Filing After Janel Grant’s Private Medical Records Leak In Legal Clash

A federal judge has sealed a legal filing after unredacted medical records belonging to former WWE employee Janel Grant were mistakenly made public in her ongoing legal dispute with physician Dr. Carlon Colker. The documents, briefly visible on a federal court website Tuesday night, included Grant’s full birth date and sensitive health information. Judge Sarah F. Russell acted swiftly, ordering the filing sealed by Wednesday and calling the exposure a violation of court standards.

Filing Error Sparks Swift Judicial Action

The document in question originated from Colker’s legal team in his defamation case against Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis. Colker claims Callis made false and damaging statements regarding his treatment of Grant, who has separately accused WWE and Vince McMahon of trafficking and abuse. Grant says McMahon referred her to Colker’s Peak Wellness clinic, where she was given unidentified pills and IV treatments.

Colker denies any wrongdoing and is not named as a defendant in the federal trafficking case. In an attempt to support his defamation claims, his attorneys included excerpts from Grant’s medical records an inclusion that quickly backfired.

Judge Flags Improperly Disclosed Medical Details

Judge Russell noted that the filing contained Grant’s birth date and medical records that were already subject to a motion to seal. In her order, she stated, “The court finds clear and compelling reasons to seal (Colker’s) response pending the filing of a redacted response.” Colker’s team submitted a corrected version Wednesday with sensitive sections blacked out.

Larger Legal Battle Continues Around WWE Allegations

The leak adds tension to an already high-profile case tied to Vince McMahon. Colker, represented by attorney Alejandro Brito (also known for representing Donald Trump in defamation suits), argues that Callis acted with “actual malice.” However, Colker may claim private citizen status to lower the legal standard for defamation.

Meanwhile, Grant’s legal team argues the suit and delays in accessing her records amount to retaliation. She has filed a separate action in Connecticut seeking more documents and communications from Peak Wellness that could clarify Colker’s role.

Also Read: Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400