LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Scandal Deepens: Court Seals Filing After Janel Grant’s Private Medical Records Leak In Legal Clash

WWE Scandal Deepens: Court Seals Filing After Janel Grant’s Private Medical Records Leak In Legal Clash

A legal battle linked to WWE escalated after Janel Grant’s private medical records were accidentally made public in a filing by Dr. Carlon Colker’s legal team. A judge quickly sealed the document. The leak adds tension to lawsuits involving claims of abuse, defamation, and medical misconduct.

Dr. Carlon Colker and Janel Grant (Image Credit - X)
Dr. Carlon Colker and Janel Grant (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 22, 2025 09:22:47 IST

A federal judge has sealed a legal filing after unredacted medical records belonging to former WWE employee Janel Grant were mistakenly made public in her ongoing legal dispute with physician Dr. Carlon Colker. The documents, briefly visible on a federal court website Tuesday night, included Grant’s full birth date and sensitive health information. Judge Sarah F. Russell acted swiftly, ordering the filing sealed by Wednesday and calling the exposure a violation of court standards.

Filing Error Sparks Swift Judicial Action

The document in question originated from Colker’s legal team in his defamation case against Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis. Colker claims Callis made false and damaging statements regarding his treatment of Grant, who has separately accused WWE and Vince McMahon of trafficking and abuse. Grant says McMahon referred her to Colker’s Peak Wellness clinic, where she was given unidentified pills and IV treatments.

Colker denies any wrongdoing and is not named as a defendant in the federal trafficking case. In an attempt to support his defamation claims, his attorneys included excerpts from Grant’s medical records an inclusion that quickly backfired.

Judge Flags Improperly Disclosed Medical Details

Judge Russell noted that the filing contained Grant’s birth date and medical records that were already subject to a motion to seal. In her order, she stated, “The court finds clear and compelling reasons to seal (Colker’s) response pending the filing of a redacted response.” Colker’s team submitted a corrected version Wednesday with sensitive sections blacked out.

Larger Legal Battle Continues Around WWE Allegations

The leak adds tension to an already high-profile case tied to Vince McMahon. Colker, represented by attorney Alejandro Brito (also known for representing Donald Trump in defamation suits), argues that Callis acted with “actual malice.” However, Colker may claim private citizen status to lower the legal standard for defamation.

Meanwhile, Grant’s legal team argues the suit and delays in accessing her records amount to retaliation. She has filed a separate action in Connecticut seeking more documents and communications from Peak Wellness that could clarify Colker’s role.

Also Read: Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400

Tags: Janel GrantWWE

RELATED News

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
WWE Scandal Deepens: Court Seals Filing After Janel Grant’s Private Medical Records Leak In Legal Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Scandal Deepens: Court Seals Filing After Janel Grant’s Private Medical Records Leak In Legal Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Scandal Deepens: Court Seals Filing After Janel Grant’s Private Medical Records Leak In Legal Clash
WWE Scandal Deepens: Court Seals Filing After Janel Grant’s Private Medical Records Leak In Legal Clash
WWE Scandal Deepens: Court Seals Filing After Janel Grant’s Private Medical Records Leak In Legal Clash
WWE Scandal Deepens: Court Seals Filing After Janel Grant’s Private Medical Records Leak In Legal Clash

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?