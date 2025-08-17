LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Shutdown Claims Backfire! Tony Khan Fires Back at Troll, Vows AEW's Dominance

WWE Shutdown Claims Backfire! Tony Khan Fires Back at Troll, Vows AEW's Dominance

The rumor of WWE shutdown received a sarcastic reaction of Tony Khan who re-established AEW dominance. He also expressed the heel turn of Ric Flair as his favorite moment and called Stone Cold as the greatest star of all time.

WWE Shutdown Claims Backfire! Tony Khan Fires Back at Troll, Vows AEW's Dominance (Image Credit - X)
WWE Shutdown Claims Backfire! Tony Khan Fires Back at Troll, Vows AEW's Dominance (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 17, 2025 21:24:45 IST

AEW President Tony Khan has proven once again that he is not the type of person who would bow down when the critics come knocking at his company. However, one WWE fan tried to attack him on the social media platform just now but Khan quickly turned the table by responding in a funny way.

Tony Khan Claps Back at WWE Troll

One of the X users wrote after the AEW Collision was broadcast that WWE would eventually drive AEW out of business. The comment was observed on the internet but Khan very easily denied it. He replied using a GIF from “Star Trek,” captioned with the sarcastic phrase, “that’ll be the day.”

The quick reaction was considered by Khan as a joke to disregard the criticism instead of fueling the fire. It also demonstrated his capability to interact with fans and keep AEW out of the negative discussions. Critics have continually tried to diminish the presence of AEW by comparing it to WWE and Khan is hardly going to take it.

WWE vs AEW Rivalry Heats Up

The most recent ones are that WWE is looking at bringing in TNA wrestling on Wednesday nights to compete with AEW Dynamite. This would further the WWE vs AEW feud that has already begun a new phase in the fight to dominate television ratings and viewership.

Khan has also responded to his dishonest criticism of AEW as he sees it. He has lately disapproved a rumor which states that the company does not have powerful storytelling. As far as Khan is concerned, the ability to combine in-ring content and storytelling over a long-term period proves that AEW is creating its own legacy regardless of the comparisons to WWE.

Tony Khan Shares Favorite Heel Turn

In addition to countering criticism of AEW, Khan also keeps on celebrating his love for wrestling history. During an interview he was asked a question regarding one of his all time favorite heel turns. Without missing a beat he remembered Ric Flair turning on Sting at Halloween Havoc in 1995.

“So I was a kid… I was a big fan of, obviously, everyone knows Sting and Ric Flair, sure, and I in when I was 12 years old. I guess I would have just turned it was right after my 13th birthday, so I just turned 13 when Ric Flair turned on Sting and formed a new Horsemen with Brian Pillman and Arn Anderson, and they turned on Sting at Halloween Havoc. I was just turned 13, and I was, like, so excited about that. It was really, really cool. And I loved Ric Flair. And, you know, I was happy to see Ric Flair and Sting as a team, but I really wanted to see Ric Flair be a bad guy. I want to see Ric Flair be a villain, be a heel, be the evil guy he was back then on TBS and TNT. So I loved when Ric Flair turned on Sting. I thought that was really cool.”

That betrayal did not only mark a legendary moment in WCW history but also a childhood memory to Khan and is what drove him to become passionate about telling stories in wrestling. His passion in the great moments of wrestling continues to influence the manner in which AEW produces its stars nowadays.

The Biggest Star Tony Khan Would Sign

When asked which wrestler he would bring into AEW if he could, Tony Khan quickly answered “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. He called Austin the “greatest wrestling star of all time”, making it known who he thinks is the most influential performer.

“Steve Austin… If you get Steve Austin in the 90s, and have Steve Austin for the decade of the 90s, he’s the greatest ever. He’s a great human I love Steve Austin. He was very nice to me. Haven’t seen him in a long time… He was very kind to have me on his show after the original Double or Nothing. And I am the one of the biggest fans of his. And I think Steve Austin’s the biggest wrestling star of all time, and certainly, if you could pick any era of person, and just if you had Steve Austin with you throughout the 90s, even though his persona evolved from Stunning Steve to Superstar Steve to the Ringmaster to Stone Cold Steve Austin. He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”

Khan loves Austin as much as he loves the performer as he does what AEW perceives as its own mission, getting talents to the best they can be amid trying to rival the legacy of WWE. His speech shows that he believes that AEW would be the new place to carry on that tradition.

Tags: AEWRic FlairTony KhanWWE

WWE Shutdown Claims Backfire! Tony Khan Fires Back at Troll, Vows AEW's Dominance

WWE Shutdown Claims Backfire! Tony Khan Fires Back at Troll, Vows AEW's Dominance
WWE Shutdown Claims Backfire! Tony Khan Fires Back at Troll, Vows AEW's Dominance
WWE Shutdown Claims Backfire! Tony Khan Fires Back at Troll, Vows AEW's Dominance
WWE Shutdown Claims Backfire! Tony Khan Fires Back at Troll, Vows AEW's Dominance

