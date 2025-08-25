WWE Star Randy Orton Becomes Victim Of SUV Theft! Watch Video

In one lighter turn of event, the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes masterminded a trick or prank on one of his long time comrades Randy Orton which led to the stolen SUV of the latter. This is a stunt that was one in a number of antics between the two in the advertisement of Fireball Whiskey.

Who stole Randy Orton’s Car?

During the past several weeks, Orton had tried to prank Rhodes several times, Orton pieced Rhodes, trespassed into his room, spiked his drink with laxatives, and tried to shave his head. This time however, Rhodes was able to get to Orton in this latest trick. Orton then rushed off and gave his car keys to who he thought was a valet, the start of the prank. The man was also an associate of Rhodes without his knowing it. Rhodes then traded a bottle of Fireball Whiskey in exchange of the keys, and technically stole Orton his SUV.

A telephone call later, Orton was to be phoned to know that his car had been lost and smashed. In a nerves jittery state, he ran back to the parking lot to find Rhodes waiting with the SUV. Rhodes divulged the practical joke, saying, ‘You know, Randy, sometimes it is more fun to be bad.’

Randy Orton says ‘Nice one’

Orton said that he found the prank amusing even though it was done to him and that Rhodes had beaten him in that situation. This event increases the level of camaraderie and friendliness rivalry between the two WWE celebrities. On social media, fans saw through the prank and widely shared moments and reacted to it with laughs and surprised Pokemon expressions. The video of such an SUV theft has since viralized in showing the extent of creativity of the WWE superstars in their entertaining not only the people in the arena but also online viewers. The prank also reinforces the nickname of Rhodes as a sly and crafty performer and Orton shows his good humor with the way he responds to the gag in a friendly manner.

