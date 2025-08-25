Cody Rhodes On AEW Journey Includes ‘Huge Chapter’ Fans Haven’t Seen

Cody Rhodes, a key itinerant in the formation of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was recently on the spotlight to explain why he was leaving the company out of the blue in the year 2022. Rhodes was happy to talk about what he could on his What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast, but as he watched, much of what happened in AEW was still a closed book.

What did Cody Rhodes say about his AEW Journey?

He has said that he would like to tell his story but that any effort to do so has received criticism, yet there is a body of evidence to support it. Rhodes asserted that it is not easy to speak about this period because his words can be misinterpretated, and it is quite hard to tell his side of the case.

There has been much speculation as to the reasons behind the exit of Rhodes out of AEW. Others attribute creative differences, and some attribute personal conflict in the company. But Rhodes has not made any official comment on these rumours and instead he has been putting it aside in order to concentrate on what he is doing at WWE. Nevertheless, he is optimistic that one day the entire story will be told and the wrestling fraternity, as well as the fans, will learn lessons about the intricacies of his exit.

WWE Journey of Cody Rhodes

Since his entry into the WWE, Rhodes has been rather successful, crowned by his title victory as the Undisputed WWE Champion at the SummerSlam. His second coming to WWE was characterized by a prominent appearance in the WrestleMania 38 that marked a new era in his wrestling career. Although he is already doing well in WWE, the things left unfinished as far as his stint with AEW is concerned still form a sad part of his career. With so much held back by Rhodes about the challenges in the situation he faced, there is something very enticing about the tale that he eventually breaks out.

