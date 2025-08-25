LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Star Uses Newcastle United’s Football Transfer To Help The Heat! Watch Video

WWE Star Uses Newcastle United’s Football Transfer To Help The Heat! Watch Video

During a six man tag fight in Newcastle, WWE star JD McDonagh was jeered for wearing a Liverpool jersey with Alexander Isak's name sewn on it. The hoax was inspired by the ongoing transfer saga between Liverpool and Newcastle United over Isak, who is valued at about 150 million dollars.

The scene demonstrated WWE's ability to combine wrestling dramatics with real world sports drama.
The scene demonstrated WWE's ability to combine wrestling dramatics with real world sports drama.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 25, 2025 14:44:52 IST

During the live show in Newcastle, WWE superstar JD McDonagh had a cheeky moment and proceeded to reveal a Liverpool jersey with Isak written on the back prompting immediate social media, and fan response.

What happened during the WWE Match?

The Judgement Day faction member Irish heel, entered the ring during a six man tag match as part of a team with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, against the three opponents CM Punk, Sami Zayn and Penta. At one stage McDonagh took off his outer clothing to reveal the shirt underneath this caused a booing by the Newcastle crowd. The Liverpool connection, and the name Isak, a reference to the troubled Swedish striker Alexander Isak, was an indication of the rich historical enmity between the two teams.

The transfer saga of Alexander Isak

The tit for tat transfer sounding between Newcastle United and Liverpool was the background to this brash theatrical antic. The clubs are already at loggerhead of the transfer of the Isak as Newcastle is demanding a British record transfer fee of 150 million pounds against Liverpool 110 million pound offer. The winger has even stated that he would not play this season at Newcastle should the deal not go ahead and this makes JD McDonagh take a sentimentally charged scene.
Soon, fans caught on to the stunt, and on the internet McDonagh went into overdrive with it. He posted the video on X  where he used the hashtag #FREEISAK as a show of solidarity with the #FreeIsak meme where people posted clips of themselves on social media with the hashtag demanding their release.

What do the fans say?

The WWE spectators and social media followers split their opinions between laughter and indignation. Though others celebrated its duplicity as a clever stunt and clever participation, some people, particularly Total Newcastle supporters considered it as a step that went too far. Still, the instance highlighted the sporting entertainment of the WWE casts to combine athletics, culture, and current real life stories into their plots. On the whole, McDonagh did not simply introduce wrestling gimmick into his act, it was a cultural way of the crossover, a combination of football dramatic interactions and WWE theater. 

Also Read: Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Bash: WWE Icons, Rock Legends And Legal Clouds

Tags: Alexander IsakFootball TransferJD McDonaghNewcastle UnitedWWEWWE NewcastleWWE Star

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
WWE Star Uses Newcastle United’s Football Transfer To Help The Heat! Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Star Uses Newcastle United’s Football Transfer To Help The Heat! Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Star Uses Newcastle United’s Football Transfer To Help The Heat! Watch Video
WWE Star Uses Newcastle United’s Football Transfer To Help The Heat! Watch Video
WWE Star Uses Newcastle United’s Football Transfer To Help The Heat! Watch Video
WWE Star Uses Newcastle United’s Football Transfer To Help The Heat! Watch Video

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?