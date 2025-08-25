WWE Star Uses Newcastle United’s Football Transfer To Help The Heat! Watch Video

During the live show in Newcastle, WWE superstar JD McDonagh had a cheeky moment and proceeded to reveal a Liverpool jersey with Isak written on the back prompting immediate social media, and fan response.

What happened during the WWE Match?

The Judgement Day faction member Irish heel, entered the ring during a six man tag match as part of a team with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, against the three opponents CM Punk, Sami Zayn and Penta. At one stage McDonagh took off his outer clothing to reveal the shirt underneath this caused a booing by the Newcastle crowd. The Liverpool connection, and the name Isak, a reference to the troubled Swedish striker Alexander Isak, was an indication of the rich historical enmity between the two teams.

The transfer saga of Alexander Isak

The tit for tat transfer sounding between Newcastle United and Liverpool was the background to this brash theatrical antic. The clubs are already at loggerhead of the transfer of the Isak as Newcastle is demanding a British record transfer fee of 150 million pounds against Liverpool 110 million pound offer. The winger has even stated that he would not play this season at Newcastle should the deal not go ahead and this makes JD McDonagh take a sentimentally charged scene.

Soon, fans caught on to the stunt, and on the internet McDonagh went into overdrive with it. He posted the video on X where he used the hashtag #FREEISAK as a show of solidarity with the #FreeIsak meme where people posted clips of themselves on social media with the hashtag demanding their release.

What do the fans say?

The WWE spectators and social media followers split their opinions between laughter and indignation. Though others celebrated its duplicity as a clever stunt and clever participation, some people, particularly Total Newcastle supporters considered it as a step that went too far. Still, the instance highlighted the sporting entertainment of the WWE casts to combine athletics, culture, and current real life stories into their plots. On the whole, McDonagh did not simply introduce wrestling gimmick into his act, it was a cultural way of the crossover, a combination of football dramatic interactions and WWE theater.

Also Read: Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Bash: WWE Icons, Rock Legends And Legal Clouds