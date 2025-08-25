LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Bash: WWE Icons, Rock Legends And Legal Clouds

Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Bash: WWE Icons, Rock Legends And Legal Clouds

Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday with a star-studded party in New York, attended by WWE legends like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Shane McMahon. With performances by Kid Rock and AC/DC, the event came just weeks after McMahon was charged in a high-speed reckless driving case.

Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday with a star-studded party in New York (Image Credit - X)
Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday with a star-studded party in New York (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 25, 2025 12:11:34 IST

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon may be officially retired from the wrestling business, but that didn’t stop him from throwing one of the most talked-about parties of the year. On August 24, 2025, McMahon rang in his 80th birthday with a lavish celebration in New York City, surrounded by wrestling royalty and music legends.

WWE Icons Pack the Guest List

Vince McMahon’s birthday bash brought together a who’s who of WWE history. In attendance were legends such as The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Kane, John Cena, Sheamus, JBL, Sgt. Slaughter, Gerald Brisco, and Bruce Prichard. Shane McMahon, Vince’s son, was also seen at the event, as well as current WWE star Ron Killings (R-Truth). The turnout underscored just how deep McMahon’s roots still run within the wrestling industry even after his exit.

Rock and Roll Vibes: Live Music Lights Up the Night

In true Vince McMahon fashion, the night wasn’t just a reunion of wrestling greats it was a spectacle. The party featured live performances by Kid Rock and AC/DC, delivering the kind of energy McMahon always demanded in the ring and beyond. The musical lineup reflected his taste for showmanship and bold flair, keeping the crowd entertained well into the night.

Celebration Amid Controversy

The event came on the heels of a serious car crash involving McMahon in Connecticut, where his vehicle was reportedly traveling at 90 mph before colliding with another. He now faces legal charges for reckless driving and endangerment. Though no longer in a formal role with WWE, McMahon remains in the public spotlight, with ongoing legal matters and rumored ambitions in the entertainment world.

As he enters his ninth decade, McMahon’s life continues to mirror the legacy he built larger than life, full of controversy, and never far from the headlines.

Also Read: WWE Speed Joins NXT: Title Tournament Set, Blindfold Match Headlines Tuesday’s Card

Tags: john cenaVince McMahonWWE

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Bash: WWE Icons, Rock Legends And Legal Clouds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Bash: WWE Icons, Rock Legends And Legal Clouds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Bash: WWE Icons, Rock Legends And Legal Clouds
Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Bash: WWE Icons, Rock Legends And Legal Clouds
Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Bash: WWE Icons, Rock Legends And Legal Clouds
Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Bash: WWE Icons, Rock Legends And Legal Clouds

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?