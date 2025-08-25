WWE’s Clash In Paris Could Crown New Women’s World Champion!

After a recent announcement by Naomi that she is giving up the versatile WWE Women World Championship position easily due to pregnancy, ex WWE journalist Bill Apter reckons Rhea Ripley could be the best suited to inherit the released title. A section of the WWE fans are already fans of Ripley and her recent feud with Asuka and IYO SKY can bring her back front and center of the women division. He theorized that a championship contest to determine a new champion would be a good way to help cast Ripley in the lead again.

What did Bill Apter say about Rhea Ripley?

In his comments, which were given on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said that things might be changed in the women division after the departure of Naomi. He said Ripley, who has not been in the lime light of the world title in the recent months would have much to gain by seizing such an opportunity.

‘It’s her personal decision’ Teddy Long

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the move by Naomi, congratulating the performer and admitting that there is a need to balance personal life and professional work. Long has come out to clearly understand and back Naomi in her decision to leave and concentrate on her family.

Naomi’s Journey in WWE

On January 2024, at the Royal Rumble, Naomi made her comeback to the WWE and participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Since then she has also acted together with Bianca Belair and the new generation Jade Cargill which has offered some interesting scenario and action in the ring. As well it was Naomi who displayed herself as the take charge woman that relegated Cargill in a crucial encounter at WrestleMania last winter. Naomi would later get a world title despite her loss to the title to Cargill at Evolution, as she would later cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase which led to her becoming a world women champion in an unprecedented interference. This title run made her a top talent in WWE due to a rise in her status in the Raw roster.

With Naomi leaving, it is time to see who WWE may come up with as a replacement candidate as far as the champion goes, and right now, Rhea Ripley is the focus. Hence her presently connected story line and fan support gives her a solid standing to play the lead into the next phase of women in wrestling.

