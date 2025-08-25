LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE’s Clash In Paris Could Crown New Women’s World Champion!

WWE’s Clash In Paris Could Crown New Women’s World Champion!

There are disagreements on who of the leading candidates can win the WWE Women World Title after Naomi left the competition, citing pregnancy as one of the main reasons. Bill Apter, a former journalist, highlights Ripley's support and her competition with Asuka and IYO SKY as the reasons she should advance.

With the stories being told currently and being a fan favourite, Ripley is set to replace Naomi as the top seed in the women's division.
With the stories being told currently and being a fan favourite, Ripley is set to replace Naomi as the top seed in the women's division.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 25, 2025 16:05:32 IST

After a recent announcement by Naomi that she is giving up the versatile WWE Women World Championship position easily due to pregnancy, ex WWE journalist Bill Apter reckons Rhea Ripley could be the best suited to inherit the released title. A section of the WWE fans are already fans of Ripley and her recent feud with Asuka and IYO SKY can bring her back front and center of the women division. He theorized that a championship contest to determine a new champion would be a good way to help cast Ripley in the lead again.

What did Bill Apter say about Rhea Ripley?

In his comments, which were given on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said that things might be changed in the women division after the departure of Naomi. He said Ripley, who has not been in the lime light of the world title in the recent months would have much to gain by seizing such an opportunity.

‘It’s her personal decision’ Teddy Long

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the move by Naomi, congratulating the performer and admitting that there is a need to balance personal life and professional work. Long has come out to clearly understand and back Naomi in her decision to leave and concentrate on her family.

Naomi’s Journey in WWE

On January 2024, at the Royal Rumble, Naomi made her comeback to the WWE and participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Since then she has also acted together with Bianca Belair and the new generation Jade Cargill which has offered some interesting scenario and action in the ring. As well it was Naomi who displayed herself as the take charge woman that relegated Cargill in a crucial encounter at WrestleMania last winter. Naomi would later get a world title despite her loss to the title to Cargill at Evolution, as she would later cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase which led to her becoming a world women champion in an unprecedented interference.  This title run made her a top talent in WWE due to a rise in her status in the Raw roster.

With Naomi leaving, it is time to see who WWE may come up with as a replacement candidate as far as the champion goes, and right now, Rhea Ripley is the focus. Hence her presently connected story line and fan support gives her a solid standing to play the lead into the next phase of women in wrestling. 

Also Read: Update On CM Punk’s Health Before WWE RAW

Tags: Bill ApterClash in ParisNaomi WWETeddy LongWomens World ChampionWWEwwe news

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
WWE’s Clash In Paris Could Crown New Women’s World Champion!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE’s Clash In Paris Could Crown New Women’s World Champion!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE’s Clash In Paris Could Crown New Women’s World Champion!
WWE’s Clash In Paris Could Crown New Women’s World Champion!
WWE’s Clash In Paris Could Crown New Women’s World Champion!
WWE’s Clash In Paris Could Crown New Women’s World Champion!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?