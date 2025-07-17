Wyndham Clark Banned from Oakmont After Locker Room Outburst

Golfer Wyndham Clark has been banned from Oakmont Country Club following a locker room outburst after missing the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open. The decision, confirmed in a letter from Oakmont president John Lynch, comes just days before the start of The Open Championship, adding an extra layer of drama to Clark’s turbulent season.

Locker Room Meltdown Leads to Disciplinary Action

The 31 year old former U.S. Open champion Clark, reportedly damaged his locker in frustration after carding consecutive rounds of 4-over-par 74 during last month’s U.S. Open at Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The missed cut was another setback in what has been a difficult stretch for the 2023 U.S. Open winner. Photos of the damage surfaced on social media, prompting swift action from the club’s leadership.

“Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property,” Lynch wrote in a letter obtained by several media outlets, including Golf Digest.

Clark has since apologized publicly and offered to pay for the damages, but the club’s ban will remain in place unless he meets several conditions. These include full repayment, attending counseling or anger management sessions, and making a charitable contribution to an organization selected by the club’s board.

Struggles on the Course Continue

Since his career-defining U.S. Open win in 2023, Clark has struggled to recapture that form. He missed the cut at all four majors in 2024 and has failed to crack the top 30 in the 2025 majors so far, with finishes of T46 at the Masters, T50 at the PGA Championship, and a missed cut at Oakmont.

Despite his recent struggles, Clark still holds the number 28 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, a reflection of both his undeniable talent and the volatility of his recent performances. Speaking at the Travelers Championship last month, Clark expressed regret over the incident:

“I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened. But I’d also like to move on, for myself, for Oakmont, and for the USGA.”

Whether Oakmont will welcome him back remains to be seen.

