LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three

Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three

Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 2, 2025 10:19:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME TWO OF THE AMERICAN LEAGUE WILD CARD SERIES BETWEEN THE NEW YORK YANKEES AND THE BOSTON RED SOX COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 1, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) STORY: Austin Wells delivered a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the New York Yankees to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of their American League wild-card series on Wednesday (October 1). The Yankees avoided elimination and forced a decisive game three, set for Thursday in New York, with the winner advancing to face the top-seeded Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Division Series on Saturday. Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock allowed the pivotal hit after walking Jazz Chisholm Jr. with two outs in the eighth. Wells connected on a full-count changeup, sending the ball down the right-field line, allowing Chisholm to score from first base with a headfirst slide just ahead of the throw from right fielder Nate Eaton. New York's Ben Rice opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning off Boston starter Brayan Bello and added another hit in his postseason debut. Aaron Judge extended the Yankees' lead with an RBI single in the fifth. Boston's Trevor Story drove in all three runs for the Red Sox, including a two-run single in the third and a game-tying solo homer in the sixth. Yankees starter Carlos Rodon allowed three runs on four hits over six-plus innings, striking out six and walking three. The New York bullpen shut down Boston over the final three innings, highlighted by Fernando Cruz escaping a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and Devin Williams initiating a key double play in the eighth. David Bednar struck out two in the ninth to earn his first career postseason save. Boston's pitching staff struggled, with Bello lasting just 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits before being pulled. Six relievers combined to cover the remaining innings, but the Yankees capitalized on the early pitching turnover. (Production: Suramya Kaushik) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 10:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Guardians beat Tigers 6-1, force decisive game three
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sponsorship Trends Signal Cricket’s Inclusive Evolution
India vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Online
Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Deshdrohis Enjoyed The Match’ Claims Uddhav Thackeray

LATEST NEWS

‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three
Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three
Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three
Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three

QUICK LINKS