Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three

Austin Wells delivered a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the New York Yankees to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of their American League wild-card series on Wednesday (October 1). The Yankees avoided elimination and forced a decisive game three, set for Thursday in New York, with the winner advancing to face the top-seeded Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Division Series on Saturday. Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock allowed the pivotal hit after walking Jazz Chisholm Jr. with two outs in the eighth. Wells connected on a full-count changeup, sending the ball down the right-field line, allowing Chisholm to score from first base with a headfirst slide just ahead of the throw from right fielder Nate Eaton. New York's Ben Rice opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning off Boston starter Brayan Bello and added another hit in his postseason debut. Aaron Judge extended the Yankees' lead with an RBI single in the fifth. Boston's Trevor Story drove in all three runs for the Red Sox, including a two-run single in the third and a game-tying solo homer in the sixth. Yankees starter Carlos Rodon allowed three runs on four hits over six-plus innings, striking out six and walking three. The New York bullpen shut down Boston over the final three innings, highlighted by Fernando Cruz escaping a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and Devin Williams initiating a key double play in the eighth. David Bednar struck out two in the ninth to earn his first career postseason save. Boston's pitching staff struggled, with Bello lasting just 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits before being pulled. Six relievers combined to cover the remaining innings, but the Yankees capitalized on the early pitching turnover.

