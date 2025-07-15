LIVE TV
Yash Dayal Gets Relief As Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest In Sexual Harassment Case

Yash Dayal, RCB fast bowler, got a big relief as the Allahabad High Court stayed his arrest in a sexual harassment case. A woman accused him of false promises over five years, but Yash denied the claims and filed a counter-complaint. The case will be reviewed in the next court hearing.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 14:39:28 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru fast bowler Yash Dayal has received a major relief from the Allahabad High Court, which has stayed his arrest in a sexual harassment case. The court decision came after a woman filed an FIR accusing Yash of deceiving her for five years under the promise of marriage.

Allahabad High Court Issues Stay on Arrest

The case was registered on July 6 at Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which concerns sexual intercourse by deceit.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Varma and Justice Anil Kumar passed the interim order, putting a hold on the pacer’s arrest until the next hearing.

After the FIR, Yash approached the Allahabad High Court to avoid arrest and present his side.

The bench said during the hearing, “You could have been fooled for 1 day, 2 day, 3 day…but 5 years…you are entering into a relationship for 5 years…one can’t be fooled for 5 years.”

Sexual Harassment Accusation Against Yash Dayal

According to the woman’s complaint, Yash and she met nearly five years ago. She claimed Yash promised to marry her but kept delaying the commitment.

Later, she reportedly discovered that the RCB cricketer was involved with other women as well, which led her to file a legal complaint.

The woman accused him of taking advantage of her emotionally by continuing a relationship with no intention of marrying her.

Yash Dayal Responds With Counter Complaint

In response to the accusations, Yash filed a complaint of his own at the Khuldabad police station in Prayagraj, demanding an FIR against the woman.

According to a report by NDTV, Yash accused the woman of stealing his iPhone and laptop. He also claimed that they first connected through Instagram around four years ago.

Yash further alleged that she borrowed large sums of money from him, saying it was for her and her family’s medical treatment, but never returned it.

Legal Support and Court Proceedings Continue

Representing Yash Dayal in court were senior advocate Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi, along with Gaurav Tripathi and Raghuvansh Mishra.

The court has now granted temporary relief to the RCB pacer, allowing the legal process to continue without immediate arrest.

The case remains under judicial review and will be taken up again on a later date for further hearing.

Tags: Allahabad High Courtyash dayalYash Dayal Case

