Home > Sports > Yashasvi Jaiswal Health Update: Star Cricketer Drops Significant Weight, Doctors Prescribe Rest – Report

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis following rapid weight loss. The Mumbai opener is under medical observation and advised extended rest. His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and India’s ODI series against New Zealand is now uncertain.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 19, 2025 09:06:45 IST

Indian opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has been advised extended rest after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis, following rapid weight loss over the past two days.  According to a Times of India report, Jaiswal was admitted to the hospital hours after representing Mumbai in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match in Pune. He was discharged the same day and returned home, but medical assessments have now put him under close observation.

The development casts doubt over his participation in Mumbai’s opening fixtures in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and signals caution for India’s ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin in January.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Health Update

Initially thought to be a routine stomach upset, medical examinations, including an ultrasound and X-rays, confirmed that Jaiswal is suffering from acute gastroenteritis. He received intravenous medication and has been prescribed rest along with a structured treatment plan.

According to The Times of India, “It is food poisoning. He ate something in the Pune hotel, which has led to this. There was pain, but the condition is much better after timely medication. He has lost over 2kgs already in the last two days, and the doctors have asked him to rest at least for the next seven or 10 days.”

Vijay Hazare Trophy Schedule

Mumbai are set to begin their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign against Sikkim on December 24. Jaiswal’s availability for the initial matches remains uncertain, while the clash against Chhattisgarh on December 29 could serve as a potential benchmark for his recovery.

The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring Jaiswal’s condition ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11. The report says that while he remains in contention for selection, his immediate focus is on completing the prescribed rest and treatment regimen.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Recent Form

Jaiswal has been in fine form recently. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 145 runs in three matches at an average of 48.33, maintaining a strike rate of 168.6. In the recent ODI series against South Africa, he amassed 156 runs in three matches, averaging 78, including his maiden ODI century.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 8:51 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: bcciCricket newshome-hero-pos-8indian cricket teamyashasvi jaiswalYashasvi Jaiswal Health Update

QUICK LINKS