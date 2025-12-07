Yashasvi Jaiswal To Play SMAT: Why It Is A Better Option For The Left-Handed Batter Rather Than Being A Part Of Indian Squad For SA T20Is

After a brilliant show in the final ODI against South Africa, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who struck his maiden ODI ton in Visakhapatnam on Saturday is now all set to feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures for Mumbai. According to a Cricbuzz report, Jaiswal who last played a T20I match for India in July 2024 against Sri Lanka, has “given his consent” to play for the defending champions in the ongoing premier domestic T20 tournament.

“He has made himself available for the SMAT campaign in the super league,” a top Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Sunday (December 7).

The Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai team has book a spot in the Super League on Saturday afternoon after winning five out of six Elite Group A matches played so far.

Why Is It Good For Yashasvi Jaiswal To Play SMAT?

Yashasvi Jaiswal isn’t a part of the Indian T20 side that will play South Africa in a five-match series starting from December 9. Fresh from a hundred, the left-handed batter has a chance to continue his form in domestic T20 tournament and is likely to get some good game time as three of the Mumbai players won’t be available.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube will be on national duty during the Super League matches while Ayush Mhatre who was earlier named India’s U19 captain for the Asia Cup will be in Dubai for the tournament. With a slot up for grabs in the top-order, Jaiswal’s entry in the Playing XI would be a straight forward one.

Not Being a Part of Indian Squad– Boon Or Curse?

The Indian team already has Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma for the opening slot. Gill’s availability is dependent on his fitness. But even if the right-handed batter is not available, Team India can ask Sanju Samson to take that spot along side Abhishek.

Samson has done decently well in whatever the chances he has got. So, with three opening options already available for the team management, accommodating Jaiswal would have been tough and just making him sit in the dug out with the squad wouldn’t have done any good to him.

So, playing in domestic circuit is a much better option.

