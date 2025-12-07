‘Mai Mota Ho Jaunga…’, Rohit Sharma Refuses Cake From Yashasvi Jaiswal As India Celebrates Win In SA Series

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant century as India secured a dominant 9-wicket win over South Africa in the series decider at Vizag. Rohit Sharma contributed an attacking 76 at the top of the order, looking set for a century before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. India’s strong batting performance, led by Jaiswal and Rohit, left South Africa struggling.

The team chased the target smoothly, showcasing depth in both batting and bowling. Rohit’s innings included elegant stroke play and powerful shots, keeping the momentum in India’s favour. The win marked a significant achievement in the ongoing bilateral series.

never in my life I would have imagined that virat would eat the cake but rohit tf 😭😭pic.twitter.com/oXzJzd53Y5 — Nush (@kyayaarcheeks) December 6, 2025

Rohit Sharma Declines Celebration Cake After Win

Despite his key role in India’s win, Rohit Sharma refused to eat a cake cut in celebration after the match. The 38-year-old recently underwent a major weight transformation, losing more than 10kgs under training with Abhishek Nayar.

Following a strict diet plan, Rohit joked, “Nahi khale, mota ho jaunga wapis,” highlighting his disciplined approach. His commitment to fitness reflects his determination to continue performing at the highest level. Even after contributing 76 runs, Rohit prioritised his health over celebrations, showing his focus remains on preparation and long-term fitness goals for India’s upcoming international fixtures.

Rohit Sharma was replaced as captain ahead of the Australia series, with doubts surrounding his future in leadership roles. The 38-year-old responded by delivering consistent performances, scoring a century and three half-centuries in six ODIs since the changes. He earned the player of the series award in Australia and ranked second only to Virat Kohli in runs during the IND vs SA series.

His aggressive yet calculated batting continues to anchor India’s top order. Rohit’s recent performances demonstrate resilience and professionalism, reinforcing his importance in the team even without the captaincy role, and his experience benefits young players in the squad.

Rohit Sharma Joins Elite 20,000-Run Club

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma became just the fourth Indian to cross the 20,000-run mark in international cricket, making him the 14th overall globally. His career tally includes over 11,000 runs in ODIs and more than 4,000 in T20Is. In Vishakhapatnam, he scored 76 runs, joining legends Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Virat Kohli (27,910), and Rahul Dravid (24,208) in India’s elite batting club. Rohit also remains India’s highest run-scorer in T20 internationals, accumulating 4,231 runs across 159 matches.

His remarkable career spans nearly 18 years, showcasing consistent performance and record-breaking achievements across all formats of international cricket.

Rohit Sharma’s Legacy in Numbers

Rohit Sharma reached 20,000 runs in 538 innings, maintaining a career average of 42.40. He has scored 50 international centuries and recorded 110 scores of fifty-plus, underlining his consistency and skill. As a T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit has contributed to India’s global cricketing success across formats.

His recent performances show that age has not slowed him, as he continues to inspire both teammates and fans. Rohit’s focus, discipline, and passion for the game reinforce his legacy as one of India’s greatest-ever batters, leaving a lasting mark in the history of international cricket.

