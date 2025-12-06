Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Blistering Hundred Helps India Thrash South Africa In 3rd ODI And Clinch Series 2-1

India sealed the three-match ODI series after winning the third and final match by 9 wickets in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Chasing a total of 271, the hosts went over the line in the 40th over. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who had been under scrutiny after having a forgettable outing in the last two matches, notched up a stunning ton to help India emerge victorious.

Jaiswal’s opening partner Rohit Sharma also chipped in with a brisk 75 off 73. But it was Virat Kohli who stole away the show with his quick-fire, unbeaten 65 off 45 that included three maximums and 6 fours.

Virat Kohli wraps the chase in style! 👌👌 A commanding 9⃣-wicket victory in Vizag 🔥 With that, #TeamIndia clinch the ODI series by 2⃣-1⃣ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HM6zm9o7bm#INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/tgxKHGpB3O — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2025

Earlier, after being put into bat, South Africa were bowled out for 270 in 47.5 overs. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock scored a hundred while captain Temba Bavuma chipped in with 48 off 67. But no other South African batter was able to make a valuable contribution.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna picked up four wickets apiece to push the Proteas on the backfoot. Virat Kohli was adjudged Player of the Series after putting up a brilliant show with the bat. The flamboyant batter notched up a couple of hundreds and followed it up with an unbeaten fifty in the final ODI. This was Kohli’s 4th consecutive 50+ score in ODIs.

The win has come as a major boost for India after they suffered a 0-2 defeat in the two-match Test series earlier. The two sides will now take on each other in a five-match T20I series slated to begin on December 9.