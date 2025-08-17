LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Zack Wheeler Placed On Injured List With Shoulder Blood Clot, Future Uncertain

Zack Wheeler Placed On Injured List With Shoulder Blood Clot, Future Uncertain

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 15-day injured list after a blood clot was discovered near his right shoulder. The 35-year-old All-Star exited his last start early and will undergo further testing. His status for the rest of the season and postseason is now uncertain.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 15-day injured list (Image Credit - X)
Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 15-day injured list (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 17, 2025 15:41:01 IST

American baseball pitcher Zack Wheeler’s dominant 2025 season hit an unexpected and concerning pause after the Phillies placed him on the 15-day injured list due to a blood clot near his right shoulder. The 35-year-old ace exited Friday’s start after five innings, frustrated to leave after 97 pitches however, showing no immediate signs of a serious issue.

Blood Clot Discovery Raises Alarms

Wheeler had reported minor shoulder stiffness last week but felt normal heading into the outing. However, following his start, he experienced unusual heaviness in his arm. After undergoing evaluation on Saturday (August 16), doctors discovered the blood clot. Phillies head trainer Paul Buchheit clarified the shoulder stiffness is believed to be unrelated. Further testing is scheduled in Philadelphia next week to determine the extent of the issue and a recovery timeline.

“Baseball is baseball,” said teammate Kyle Schwarber. “But when it comes to health like this, that takes priority. He’s got a family, and we just want him to be okay first.”

Serious Concern for Postseason Availability

Though no definitive return date has been set, the nature of the injury makes Wheeler’s availability for the remainder of the regular season and potentially the playoffs uncertain. Manager Rob Thomson acknowledged the gravity of the situation, saying the team is focused on Wheeler’s health above all.

Every week off the mound could mean additional recovery time, a concern for a rotation that’s already beginning to show cracks beneath the surface.

Phillies’ Rotation Depth Faces Pressure

Wheeler has been Philadelphia’s rock, boasting a 10–5 record, 2.71 ERA, and 195 strikeouts over 149.2 innings. Beyond him, Cristopher Sánchez has been reliable, but other arms bring more questions than answers. Ranger Suárez has struggled post-All-Star break, Jesús Luzardo remains inconsistent, and Aaron Nola is still finding form after injury. While Taijuan Walker has been solid, he’s unlikely to start in October.

Wheeler’s absence now looms large not just for the Phillies, but for the entire NL playoff picture.

