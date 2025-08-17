Lerone Murphy’s Stunning KO Shakes Up UFC Title Picture

Britain’s Lerone Murphy made a massive statement at UFC 319 in Chicago, knocking out Aaron Pico with a jaw-dropping spinning back elbow in the first round. The 34 year old took the fight on just three weeks’ notice and extended his unbeaten streak to 17-0 in spectacular fashion. It was a breakout moment for Murphy, whose recent run of decision victories had kept him just under the radar despite an elite record.

Murphy’s Moment: From Underrated to Unmissable

“This sport’s all about moments, and I just created one,” Murphy said post-fight. “I knew the opportunity was there. I’m next in line – let’s go, Volkanovski.” Murphy, ranked sixth coming in, had been seeking a signature highlight. Against the dangerous Pico, he found it. After weathering early pressure, he capitalized on Pico’s aggression with a perfect spinning elbow that instantly ended the contest. UFC President Dana White awarded him a USD 50,000 bonus, and analyst Daniel Cormier said, “It’s Lerone Murphy next… everyone else can wait in line.”

MVP Rolls On, Eyes Gold

Earlier on the same card, British fan-favorite Michael ‘Venom’ Page put on a show against middleweight contender Jared Cannonier. With flashy strikes, knockdowns in the first two rounds, and constant movement, Page secured a 29–28 unanimous decision win. Now 3–1 in the UFC, the 38 year old says he’s on his “last lap” and hunting one final title shot. With his current momentum, he’s closer than ever.

Chimaev’s Record-Breaking Domination Ends Du Plessis’ Reign

In the main event, Russia’s Khamzat Chimaev overwhelmed South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis to claim the middleweight crown. He landed a UFC-record 529 strikes and logged over 21 minutes of ground control, winning 50–44 on all cards. After visa and health setbacks, Chimaev finally delivered on his long-standing hype.

