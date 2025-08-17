LIVE TV
Abdul Carter's Viral Hit: A Rookie's Harsh NFL Reality Check

Giants rookie Abdul Carter went viral after being flattened by Jets blockers in a preseason game, marking a humbling "welcome to the NFL" moment. Despite the hit, teammates and coaches backed him, praising his talent. The Giants won 31–12, and Carter’s stumble may fuel his rise, not define it.

Giants rookie Abdul Carter went viral after being flattened by Jets blockers (Image Credit - X)
Giants rookie Abdul Carter went viral after being flattened by Jets blockers (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 17, 2025 14:32:44 IST

New York Giants rookie linebacker Abdul Carter entered the preseason with sky-high expectations. Drafted third overall in 2025, Carter had already wowed fans with a dominant debut against the Bills and a Star Wars-themed social media stunt. But in Week 2, the hype train hit a bump. Against the Jets, Carter was first chipped to the ground by tight end Stone Smartt, then crushed by right tackle Jay Tufele all in one play. The sequence went viral, quickly turning Carter into a meme and serving as a sobering “welcome to the NFL” moment.

The Internet Reacts, the Locker Room Supports

As the clip flooded social media, reactions ranged from laughter to empathy. Some fans poked fun, while others reminded everyone that even future stars face rookie struggles. The most jarring part? The contrast between Carter’s elite draft status and the journeymen who humbled him. He finished with just one tackle, his quiet stat line overshadowed by the online noise. Inside the Giants’ locker room, however, support remained firm. Veteran lineman Jermaine Eluemunor praised Carter’s rare athletic gifts, saying, “I know that kid’s going to be great.” Coaches echoed the sentiment, viewing the moment as a learning curve, not a concern.

A Lesson in NFL Speed and Strength

While Carter had shined in college, the play exposed how sharp the learning curve is in the NFL. Veteran blockers used their experience and technique to neutralize his speed and size. It was a reminder that instincts alone won’t cut it at the pro level refining technique and adapting fast are essential for long-term success.

Giants Cruise Despite Carter’s Setback

Despite Carter’s struggles, the Giants cruised to a 31–12 win over the Jets. Quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston each contributed to the offensive rhythm, while the defensive front led by Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence — showed strength and depth. Carter’s rough night stood out, but not as a failure—rather, as part of the growth process.

As NFL legends often say, the early bruises are what shape champions. Carter’s viral hit might just be the first chapter in his rise to stardom.

Tags: Abdul CarterNFL

