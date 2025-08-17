LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Corbin Bosch Makes T20I History in Thrilling Clash Against Australia

Corbin Bosch Makes T20I History in Thrilling Clash Against Australia

Corbin Bosch made T20I history by bowling a double-wicket maiden against Australia, the first ever to do so. Despite his 3/26 effort, Australia edged South Africa by 2 wickets to win the series 2–1. Glenn Maxwell’s 62 not out sealed the chase, overshadowing Dewald Brevis’s explosive 53 off 22 balls.

Corbin Bosch made T20I history by bowling a double-wicket maiden against Australia (Image Credit - X)
Corbin Bosch made T20I history by bowling a double-wicket maiden against Australia (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 17, 2025 13:59:00 IST

In a dramatic third T20I between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Saturday (August 16), Proteas all-rounder Corbin Bosch etched his name into the history books. With Australia needing just 10 runs from the final two overs, Bosch bowled an incredible 19th over, claiming two wickets (Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis) and conceding no runs. It marked the first-ever double-wicket maiden against Australia in T20I history. He also became only the second bowler from a Test-playing nation to achieve this feat, after India’s Ravi Bishnoi did it against Zimbabwe in 2024.

Australia Clinch Nail Biter in Final Over

Despite Corbin Bosch’s brilliance with the ball, finishing with figures of 3 for 26, South Africa narrowly lost the match. Australia, chasing 173, found themselves in trouble at 122 for 6 in the 14th over. However, Glenn Maxwell anchored the innings with a stellar 62 off 36 balls, guiding Australia to a two-wicket win with a reverse sweep for four off the final delivery. The thrilling finish sealed a 2–1 series victory for the hosts and earned Maxwell the Player of the Match award.

Brevis Shines in Vain for the Proteas

Earlier, South Africa posted a solid total of 172 for 7, thanks to a blistering knock from young star Dewald Brevis, who smashed 53 off 22 balls with a flurry of boundaries and sixes. His explosive innings gave South Africa momentum, however, it was ultimately not enough to secure the win. Still, the match will be remembered for Bosch’s historic over, which added a remarkable chapter to T20I records, even in defeat.

Bosch’s performance under pressure not only showcased his composure but also set a new global benchmark that may stand for years to come.

Also Read: Asia’s Most Bitter Rivalry Rekindled, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In The Durand Quarterfinals 2025

Tags: australiaCorbin Boschsouth africa

RELATED News

Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

LATEST NEWS

Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Nagaon District; Tremors Felt Across Region
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Corbin Bosch Makes T20I History in Thrilling Clash Against Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Corbin Bosch Makes T20I History in Thrilling Clash Against Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Corbin Bosch Makes T20I History in Thrilling Clash Against Australia
Corbin Bosch Makes T20I History in Thrilling Clash Against Australia
Corbin Bosch Makes T20I History in Thrilling Clash Against Australia
Corbin Bosch Makes T20I History in Thrilling Clash Against Australia

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?