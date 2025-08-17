Corbin Bosch Makes T20I History in Thrilling Clash Against Australia

In a dramatic third T20I between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Saturday (August 16), Proteas all-rounder Corbin Bosch etched his name into the history books. With Australia needing just 10 runs from the final two overs, Bosch bowled an incredible 19th over, claiming two wickets (Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis) and conceding no runs. It marked the first-ever double-wicket maiden against Australia in T20I history. He also became only the second bowler from a Test-playing nation to achieve this feat, after India’s Ravi Bishnoi did it against Zimbabwe in 2024.

Australia Clinch Nail Biter in Final Over

Despite Corbin Bosch’s brilliance with the ball, finishing with figures of 3 for 26, South Africa narrowly lost the match. Australia, chasing 173, found themselves in trouble at 122 for 6 in the 14th over. However, Glenn Maxwell anchored the innings with a stellar 62 off 36 balls, guiding Australia to a two-wicket win with a reverse sweep for four off the final delivery. The thrilling finish sealed a 2–1 series victory for the hosts and earned Maxwell the Player of the Match award.

Brevis Shines in Vain for the Proteas

Earlier, South Africa posted a solid total of 172 for 7, thanks to a blistering knock from young star Dewald Brevis, who smashed 53 off 22 balls with a flurry of boundaries and sixes. His explosive innings gave South Africa momentum, however, it was ultimately not enough to secure the win. Still, the match will be remembered for Bosch’s historic over, which added a remarkable chapter to T20I records, even in defeat.

Bosch’s performance under pressure not only showcased his composure but also set a new global benchmark that may stand for years to come.

