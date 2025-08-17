LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia’s Most Bitter Rivalry Rekindled, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In The Durand Quarterfinals 2025

Asia’s Most Bitter Rivalry Rekindled, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In The Durand Quarterfinals 2025

The Kolkata Derby, On August 17, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG will resume their match at Salt Lake Stadium in the Durand Cup 2025. With East Bengal and Bagan showcasing impressive wins, both clubs had gone unblemished in the group round.

A scenario where rivalry, pride, and advancement are at stake has been created by injuries and absences on both sides.
A scenario where rivalry, pride, and advancement are at stake has been created by injuries and absences on both sides.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 13:53:30 IST

Kolkata Derby is here again and the 2025 edition of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant duel in Durand Cup 2025 quarter final is surrounded by the elements of rivalry and recovery and a hint of scandal.

When is the Derby happening?

The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, 17 August 2025, with a kick off time of 7:00 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake Stadium and it will not be simply a spectacle, it is the Indian derby, and what it brings is bragging rights, atmosphere and single elimination drama.

Race in Durand Cup 2025

Both towering teams have marched through their group stages without any loss with goal scoring attributes. Mohun bagan thrashed Diamond Harbour FC 5-1, east Bengal demolished south united 5- 0 and Indian Airforce 6-1. In title terms, Mariners have the top score in Durand Cup honour roll with 17 titles and East Bengal breathing down their necks with 16 titles.
One on one it is also tight. In more than 404 matches, East Bengal has secured 143 matches, Mohun Bagan 133 and have had 128 draw matches. In competitive matches, East Bengal enjoys once again a small advantage.

The set up has a tinge of controversy. It was reported that organisers may have rigged the draw to make Kolkata Derby a blockbuster in the quarters unlike the bracket logic that will not see toppers face each other in the quarters. It is a speculation by insiders that this would be at the expense of fairness of the spectacle.

Team News 

Mohun Bagan have issues on the injury front with players such as Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, and Subhashis Bose out, and their options up front ever more important. East Bengal had been deprived of Mohammed Bassim Rashid as he had to travel home over a family bereavement but they are likely to rely on new signings Hamid Ahadad and Miguel Figueira in the quest to ignite the attack.

The stakes are high and both sides have an appetite to impose authority off the ball, so it is a test of desire, planning and bravado. It must be derby fate or derby fashion. In either case, Kolkata and the Indian footballing scene is observing.

Also Read: Durand Cup 2025 Quarter Final: Shillong Lajong Overturns Deficit Against Indian Navy

Tags: Durand Cup 2025Durand Cup Quarter FinalsEast Bengal vs Mohun BaganKolkata Derby

RELATED News

Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

LATEST NEWS

Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Nagaon District; Tremors Felt Across Region
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Asia’s Most Bitter Rivalry Rekindled, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In The Durand Quarterfinals 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia’s Most Bitter Rivalry Rekindled, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In The Durand Quarterfinals 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia’s Most Bitter Rivalry Rekindled, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In The Durand Quarterfinals 2025
Asia’s Most Bitter Rivalry Rekindled, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In The Durand Quarterfinals 2025
Asia’s Most Bitter Rivalry Rekindled, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In The Durand Quarterfinals 2025
Asia’s Most Bitter Rivalry Rekindled, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In The Durand Quarterfinals 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?