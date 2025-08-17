Asia’s Most Bitter Rivalry Rekindled, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan In The Durand Quarterfinals 2025

Kolkata Derby is here again and the 2025 edition of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant duel in Durand Cup 2025 quarter final is surrounded by the elements of rivalry and recovery and a hint of scandal.

When is the Derby happening?

The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, 17 August 2025, with a kick off time of 7:00 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake Stadium and it will not be simply a spectacle, it is the Indian derby, and what it brings is bragging rights, atmosphere and single elimination drama.

Race in Durand Cup 2025

Both towering teams have marched through their group stages without any loss with goal scoring attributes. Mohun bagan thrashed Diamond Harbour FC 5-1, east Bengal demolished south united 5- 0 and Indian Airforce 6-1. In title terms, Mariners have the top score in Durand Cup honour roll with 17 titles and East Bengal breathing down their necks with 16 titles.

One on one it is also tight. In more than 404 matches, East Bengal has secured 143 matches, Mohun Bagan 133 and have had 128 draw matches. In competitive matches, East Bengal enjoys once again a small advantage.

The set up has a tinge of controversy. It was reported that organisers may have rigged the draw to make Kolkata Derby a blockbuster in the quarters unlike the bracket logic that will not see toppers face each other in the quarters. It is a speculation by insiders that this would be at the expense of fairness of the spectacle.

Team News

Mohun Bagan have issues on the injury front with players such as Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, and Subhashis Bose out, and their options up front ever more important. East Bengal had been deprived of Mohammed Bassim Rashid as he had to travel home over a family bereavement but they are likely to rely on new signings Hamid Ahadad and Miguel Figueira in the quest to ignite the attack.

The stakes are high and both sides have an appetite to impose authority off the ball, so it is a test of desire, planning and bravado. It must be derby fate or derby fashion. In either case, Kolkata and the Indian footballing scene is observing.

