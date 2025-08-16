Durand Cup 2025 Quarter Final: Shillong Lajong Overturns Deficit Against Indian Navy

An inspired run in Durand Cup 2025 saw Shillong Lajong FC go to the quarter finals against Indian Navy in their own backyard at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong and trumped over the men in blue with a gutsy 2-1 comeback win, earning them a berth in the semi finals in back to back years.

Quick match review

Indian Navy got on the board early with a piece of magic by midfielder Vijay Marandi who headed a long distribution by goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy, evaded defenders and scored an own goal when his shot deflected off a defender and into the net in the 38th minute. Both goalkeepers then made world class saves, Siwel Rymbai making a near post save off a glancing header and Roy making a near post stop to Gladdy Kharbuli leaving the game at the edge. The second half saw Shillong Lajong retaliating furiously with the Navy backline getting hammered on a regular basis. Then the breakthrough occurred in the 69th minute with the curling in of the cross, courtesy of Damaitphang Lyngdoh which looped into the net off the far post. After ten minutes of play, replacement Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah scored a composed penalty and the home fans went into ecstasy.

Other Quarter Final Match

Resilient and disciplined at the back with loud vocal urging of the home crowd, Lajong put up the required resistance to finish the game and make it to their third Durand Cup semi final overall. In the other match played in the evening, Bodoland FC, surprised everyone by overcoming ISL based Punjab, FC to qualify as the group D toppers and secure themselves a quarter final match with the defending champions NorthEast United FC, another mega match that will guarantee tension in the four stage play offs.

The Durand Cup quarter finals played out with two matches which demonstrated the vibrancy of the football culture of the Northeast and placed stunning narratives on the course with the tournament racing to its crescendo.

