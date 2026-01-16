LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here

Suzuki has refreshed the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 with new colours and graphics for 2026, while keeping the engine and features unchanged. Prices start at Rs.1.81 lakh.

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 launched, credit X
2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 launched, credit X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 16, 2026 11:50:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here

Suzuki Motorcycles has launched the refreshed version of its flagship motor bike Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 with new colours and updated graphics. Other than colours and graphics, the motor bike remains mechanically and technically the same as the previous variant. 

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 features  

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 is powered by 250cc single cylinder along with Single Overhead Camshaft design to achieve a power output of 26.5 Ps at 9,300rpm, 22.2 Nm at 7,300rpm which is backed by cutting-edge Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. The brand claims that the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) in the engine ensures strong and linear acceleration along with fuel efficiency, high durability, and ease of maintenance. The motor bike is built on a rigid and lightweight chassis, both the motor bike offers agile handling, straight-line stability, and comfortable ergonomics.

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 new colours 

The new updated Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is now available in two new colours i.e. Glass Sparkle Black Mat Platinum Silver and existing Metallic Triton Blue/ Pearl Glacier White. Whereas as the Gixxer 250 is known for its muscular look and agile performance is now available in three stunning colours that consists of Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Mat Platinum Silver, Metallic Triton Blue / Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black. 

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250  

During the launch event the Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd., Mr. Deepak Mutreja said ” With the latest colour palette and graphics, the Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 gain a striking visual appeal that enhances their sporty character. These motorcycles seamlessly combine performance and advanced engineering, catering to riders who seek a sporty yet comfortable riding experience.”  
 
The globally inspired sport bike from Suzuki is complemented by modern features such as LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled multi-function digital instrument console with Suzuki Ride Connect. The new design of 10-spoke alloy wheels with a brushed finish and a Suzuki Easy Start System enhances convenience and riding experience. 

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 price 

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has an ex-showroom price of Rs.1,89,768 and the ex-showroom price of Suzuki Gixxer 250 is Rs.1,81,517. 

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 11:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: 2026 Suzuki gixxer 250Suzuki Gixxer 250

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here
2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here
2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here
2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here

