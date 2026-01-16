2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here

Meet the Suzuki GIXXER 250, power you can feel and precision you can trust. With its responsive 250cc SEP engine, Suzuki Oil Cooling System, sharp braking control, LED visibility, and smart Suzuki Ride Connect features, it’s built for riders who want more from every turn. pic.twitter.com/7Wor5Rcp9I

Suzuki Motorcycles has launched the refreshed version of its flagship motor bike Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 with new colours and updated graphics. Other than colours and graphics, the motor bike remains mechanically and technically the same as the previous variant.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 is powered by 250cc single cylinder along with Single Overhead Camshaft design to achieve a power output of 26.5 Ps at 9,300rpm, 22.2 Nm at 7,300rpm which is backed by cutting-edge Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. The brand claims that the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) in the engine ensures strong and linear acceleration along with fuel efficiency, high durability, and ease of maintenance. The motor bike is built on a rigid and lightweight chassis, both the motor bike offers agile handling, straight-line stability, and comfortable ergonomics.

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 new colours

The new updated Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is now available in two new colours i.e. Glass Sparkle Black Mat Platinum Silver and existing Metallic Triton Blue/ Pearl Glacier White. Whereas as the Gixxer 250 is known for its muscular look and agile performance is now available in three stunning colours that consists of Pearl Glacier White / Metallic Mat Platinum Silver, Metallic Triton Blue / Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black.

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250

During the launch event the Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd., Mr. Deepak Mutreja said ” With the latest colour palette and graphics, the Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 gain a striking visual appeal that enhances their sporty character. These motorcycles seamlessly combine performance and advanced engineering, catering to riders who seek a sporty yet comfortable riding experience.”



The globally inspired sport bike from Suzuki is complemented by modern features such as LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled multi-function digital instrument console with Suzuki Ride Connect. The new design of 10-spoke alloy wheels with a brushed finish and a Suzuki Easy Start System enhances convenience and riding experience.