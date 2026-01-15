LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Bajaj Chetak C25 Launches In India: 113Km Range, Six Stunning Colours, Spacious Boot At Just…

Bajaj Chetak C25 Launches In India: 113Km Range, Six Stunning Colours, Spacious Boot At Just…

Bajaj has launched the new Chetak C25 electric scooter in India at Rs.91,399, offering a 113km range, premium metal body, and urban-friendly design for daily riders.

Bajaj Chetak C 25 launched in India
Bajaj Chetak C 25 launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 15, 2026 15:22:29 IST

Bajaj Chetak C25 Launches In India: 113Km Range, Six Stunning Colours, Spacious Boot At Just…

Indian automobile manufacturer Bajaj has revealed the all-new Bajaj Chetak C25 on Wednesday i.e. 14th January 2026. The brand holds the legacy of making mobility affordable and ensures that the new Chetak follows the same age-old lineage of offering users solidity, sturdiness, and reliability. 

Bajaj Chetak C25 design 

The new design of the scooter carries a neo-classical design language with a premium full-metal body. The company promises superior paint finish, a signature DRL headlamp, a mono-body construction without joints, and vibrant colour options making the scooter a clean, cohesive, and distinctly premium appearance.  

The scooter has solid build, nimble proportions, and agile handling make it convenient to manoeuvre through heavily dense traffic and tight urban spaces fulfilling the ‘ride easy’ promise for the Bajaj Chetak C25. The company offers six vibrant colours with distinct, youthful street art-inspired graphics. 

Bajaj Chetak C25 range and specs

The scooter is powered by a 2.5kWh battery and delivers a range up to 113km, and top speed of 55km/h. The scooter is charged 80 per cent in just 2.25-litre. The boot space offers enough space for daily errands or a week’s worth of groceries for a family. The vehicle also features premium features like hill hold assist, guide-me-home, and disc brakes; the C25 enhances safety and ease of use. 

The Chetak C25 offers diverse mobility requirements, alongside the 35 and 30 series which ensures that the scooter meets every need of a rider. The company has a wide service network; the all-new C25 combines compact agility with trusted durability which makes the scooter a compelling choice for the first time EV buyers. 

During the launch event Mr. Eric Vas, President – Urbanite Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd., stated that “The Chetak C25 reflects a clear shift in how urban mobility is being used today—shorter trips, tighter streets, and a growing need for independent movement. While its form is compact and contemporary, the fundamentals remain unmistakably Chetak: solidity, sturdiness, and reliability. The C25 allows us to extend the Chetak portfolio to a younger, more agile use case, while continuing to deliver the trust and confidence that the brand has stood for over generations.”  

The company has launched Bajaj Chetak C25 at ex-showroom price of Rs. 91,399.

The company has been delivering products that have best-in-class design and technology and are built on uncompromised quality for the past 75 years. 

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:22 PM IST
Bajaj Chetak C25 Launches In India: 113Km Range, Six Stunning Colours, Spacious Boot At Just…

Bajaj Chetak C25 Launches In India: 113Km Range, Six Stunning Colours, Spacious Boot At Just…

Bajaj Chetak C25 Launches In India: 113Km Range, Six Stunning Colours, Spacious Boot At Just…
Bajaj Chetak C25 Launches In India: 113Km Range, Six Stunning Colours, Spacious Boot At Just…
Bajaj Chetak C25 Launches In India: 113Km Range, Six Stunning Colours, Spacious Boot At Just…
Bajaj Chetak C25 Launches In India: 113Km Range, Six Stunning Colours, Spacious Boot At Just…

QUICK LINKS